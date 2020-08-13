Luosifen donated to local villagers in Wuying Miao Village, Guangxi

Villagers pick boxes of river snail rice noodles donated by a company in Wuying Miao Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2020. A batch of river snail rice noodles, also known as luosifen, were donated to local villagers in Wuying Miao Village by a luosifen related association and production company in Liuzhou on Wednesday. In 2020, local villagers have been guided to raise river snails and plant broomcorn, as ingredients of making luosifen, to increase their incomes and consolidate the poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)