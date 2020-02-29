Luxembourg becomes the first country with free public transport

Luxembourg has become this Saturday the first country in the world that establishes free public transport, one of the main bets of the current Luxembourg Government that estimates the cost of this measure at about 41 million euros. Ticket vending machines have already been withdrawn, although it is still important to carry documentation that identifies users, authorities have warned.

The only exception

It is the first class train and also trips abroad, although Luxembourgians working outside the country will benefit from reduced fares on the most frequent routes such as Nancy-Metz-Luxembourg, Arlon-Luxembourg train lines or Trier-Luxembourg.

The authorities have stressed that this measure will also allow staff to concentrate on tasks such as security or provide adequate information to users.

Promote public transport

In 2017, six out of ten people went to work in private vehicles and the objective is to reduce it to 46% by promoting public transport, bicycle or shared cars. In that sense, the Government is working on improvements to the public transport network.

Meanwhile, a survey of Luxembourg television RTL has pointed out that 30% of citizens will not give up their cars on a regular basis despite the free public transport. .