Luxembourg confirms first case of novel coronavirus

BRUSSELS, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The first case of novel coronavirus in Luxembourg has been found, said Luxembourg’s Health Minister Paulette Lenert on Saturday evening at a press conference in Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg authorities have tested around 50 people and found the first person tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patient, who is in his 40s, has just returned from Italy by plane via Charleroi airport (Belgium) earlier this week and was taken care of at the Luxembourg Hospital Center (CHL).

The man is currently doing well, and his family has no symptoms but has been quarantined for safety. Authorities are investigating whether the patient has been in contact with other people in the country.

The minister reiterated that there is no need for panic.