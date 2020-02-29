Luxembourg, country of free transport

Luxembourg became the first country in the world on Saturday to offer free transport – train, bus and tram – to its citizens and foreign visitors.

Luxembourg train tickets and bus tickets are good for the museum: from Saturday, public transport will be completely free in the Grand Duchy, reports The Daily.

A world first and “An important social measure”, underlines the Luxembourg Minister for Mobility, the ecologist François Bausch. Households using public transport should, thanks to this measure, save around 100 euros per year, according to the ministry. Only the first class of trains will remain chargeable.

This radical decision aims above all to push Luxembourgers to leave their car in the garage and to adopt public transport – a sector in which the Grand Duchy is late: around 47% of business trips are still made by car in this country of 610 000.

Free transport is therefore accompanied by a plan to finance new infrastructure, notably rail, with an envelope of 3.2 billion euros by 2027, after a first tranche of works of 2.8 billion d between 2008 and 2019.