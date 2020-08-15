Luxembourg: UAE selling out Palestine with Israel deal

BERLIN

Luxembourg’s foreign minister on Friday lambasted the UAE for its recent deal to normalize relations with Israel, accusing it of selling out the Palestinian cause.

“I also know because I have many contacts in this region, that there is a fear of Iran, but I think you can’t just let your own brothers down in order to pursue economic interests and perhaps also have more security for yourself,” said Jean Asselborn in an interview with the Deutschlandfunk broadcasting network.

“The Palestinians, the Palestinian people, who are Arabs, are really caught between the ropes,” he added.

Asselborn pointed out there had been indications for a long time that solidarity was no longer a priority in the Arab world, especially in the Gulf region.

“One can see for quite some time that solidarity with the Palestinians is no longer a priority, especially in the Gulf,” the minister said.

“Well, it is now being sold in such a way that these annexations on the West Bank are really prevented. However, I agree with the Palestinians when they say that this now means that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and not the capital of Israel and Palestine,” he added.

Asselborn reaffirmed his strong support for a two-state solution, saying there could be no peace and stability in the Middle East until a resolution was established between Israel and Palestine.

“This [Israeli] government is saying officially that they could also imagine a two-state solution, but everything is going against a two-state solution,” Luxembourg’s top diplomat said.

“As long as there is no two-state solution — I am convinced of that — there will be no stability, not even among the Gulf States.”

The deal to normalize UAE-Israeli ties was announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday, forestalling Israel’s controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement by the US, UAE and Israel said the “breakthrough” would promote “peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Palestinian groups denounced the agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE’s peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.

Egypt, Oman and Bahrain expressed their support to the normalization of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.