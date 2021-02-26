Luxemburgo to part ways with Vasco da Gama after relegation

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Former Real Madrid and Brazil boss Vanderlei Luxemburgo is to leave Vasco da Gama after their relegation to Brazilian football’s second tier, the Rio de Janeiro side said on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old, who took charge of the four-time Brazilian Serie A champions on January 1, will depart following the club’s final match of the Brazilian Serie A season against Goias on Thursday.

“I was unable to keep Vasco in the first division. I wanted to continue, but the board understood that there needed to be a restructuring and that I wasn’t a part of that,” Luxemburgo said in a statement.

He said he had kept a promise to relinquish his entire two-month salary if the club failed to remain in the top flight.

In his second spell as Vasco boss, Luxemburgo led the club to two wins, four draws and five losses. Enditem