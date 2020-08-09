Luxury apartment block for the rich using robots to zap coronavirus

A LUXURY apartment block has become the first in the US to deploy a coronavirus-killing robot.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter has “employed” Xenex LightStrike UV ray droid to fight off the pathogen.

The robot uses bursts of ultraviolet light to destroy the coronavirus and other infections – and is boasted to be the “most advanced” of its kind in the world.

It comes as Florida has become the second worst impacted US state – following only California – with 526,577 cases.

Paramount bosses said they wanted the residents to feel safe in their homes by deploying the robot – with properties in the block starting from $690,000.

Video shows the machine – which has a square body on wheels and a dome head – being deployed in one of the communal areas.

It raises up to reveal a UV light tube neck which then flashes repeatedly in pulses to kill the virus.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO Daniel Kodsi told CBS: “We wanted to bring this technology here into Paramount, use it within our amenities, so our residents would feel that they have great security here in our building.”

He also boasted that Paramount are planning to build the “world’s first Covid–conscious hotel”.

Xenex claims the use of the UV robots can reduce infection rate from between 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

It claims it can disinfect an entire room in just 20 minutes with “germicidal UV pathogen killing intensity”.

Previously speaking about their robot, Dr. Mark Stibich, co-founder of Xenex, said: “Covid-19 caused the world to stop in its tracks. As we discuss and plan for re-entry, disinfection of public spaces is a major priority to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

“Putting an effective infection prevention infrastructure in place now is essential.

“Our robots have been adopted as the environmental standard of care by many of the world’s leading hospitals because they work – and they work very quickly”

Florida has seen 8,109 coronavirus deaths as the US suffers in the pandemic – having the highest national totals for cases and deaths with 5.1million and 165,074.

The state suffered through a spike in infections in July as daily infection numbers hit as high as 15,300 a day on July 12.

Figures fell down to 4,752 on August 3, but have now started creeping up again with a total case count yesterday of 8,502.

California, Florida and Texas have now all surpassed half a million cases each, all three overtaking New York which was once the epicenter of the pandemic in the US.

President Donald Trump has pointed to a decline in daily cases in Florida, Texas and Arizona as showing the pandemic is slowing down.

Trump insisted: “Even Miami, which was the hottest spot in Florida, is heading down very rapidly.”

He added the virus will “disappear” while speaking at a press conference Friday night at his golf club in New Jersey.

Trump said: “More than 80 per cent of jurisdictions report declining cases.

“We’re doing very well, you don’t hear that often in the media.”

“We have a very large country, a very complex country. More than half of America’s counties report fewer than 20 cases last week.

“We’re doing very well but we have to remain vigilant.”