Luxury hotel bosses are suing an ex-BBC executive for a ‘£740,000 unpaid bill.’

A FORMER BBC executive is being sued by the owners of a five-star hotel for an allegedly unpaid bill of £740,000.

Jason Blain, 51, stayed in the Mandarin Oriental’s penthouse for eight months after initially booking for six nights.

It is claimed that he still owes money for the £4,725-per-day suite, as well as £30,110 in valet parking fees, £55,000 in service fees, and £25,497 in room service fees.

Mr Blain’s “chief of staff” rented the suite for six nights in October 2020, according to court documents.

Mr Blain, a director of 33 companies, emailed the Hyde Park hotel before leaving in June last year, saying, “The bill is of course my debt and this will be reversed at a later point.”

He has paid £508,500 of his £1.24 million bill, according to a writ filed in London’s High Court, but the rest remains unpaid.

Mr Blain, who was previously the head of business development at BBC Worldwide, will also face cost and interest demands.

His response to the hotel’s claim is still under wraps.