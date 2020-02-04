Lying fake doctor tried to stab family to death over fears his secret was about to be exposed

A failed medical student who lied to his wife and family for seven years tried to stab them to death for fear his secret was about to be exposed.

Satya Thakor, 35, had started spinning the web of lies after failing his university exams, pretending to be a doctor when he was actually reading books in the library.

The pressure of keeping his lies up was so great that, after promising his family a dream holiday to the USA, Thakor reached breaking point last May, embarking upon a maddening stabbing rampage at his mother-in-law’s home in Berkshire.

Attempting to smother and then stab Gita Laxman to death in her bed, in the days before a non-existent trip to LA, he was disturbed by his wife Nisha.

He then lashed out at her, stabbing her in the neck and leg, his brother-in-law Primal Laxman, and sister-in-law Rashika Laxman as she slept in her bed.

When police burst onto the carnal scene, Thakor had bizarrely started stabbing himself, and locked himself in a bathroom ‘shouting about demons’.

The charlatan, at first sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was found to have lied about seeing hallucinations of demons on himself and his relatives.

Thakor, who had stabbed his family for fear the non-existent LA holiday would be found out, was jailed for 28 years and made subject to a restraining order against his family which would last indefinitely, Reading Crown Court heard.

Serial liar Thakor had started lying after failing his university exams, leading to ever more elaborate lies, including staging a car accident on the day of his wedding so that he’d get out of paying for his honeymoon.

He had lied about his occupation for seven years, telling Nisha he was using his GP money to save up for a house when he’d actually sponged off of her income.

In a letter to Judge Paul Dugdale, he said that he felt such ‘shame’ at failing his university exams and feared admitting the setback to his family would ’cause my family and friends to abandon me and my upcoming wedding to be called off’.

After getting married, Thakor had carried on the doctor deception for seven years, leaving home each morning and arriving home at night, pretending he was going to work but actually going to the local library and reading medical textbooks.

To maintain his lie, the prosecutor said, Thakor had pretended he had to work night shifts and left the house overnight.

When the family planned to take their young daughter on a dream holiday to America, Thakor decided he needed to buy more time.

Mr Roques went on: ‘He was supposed to have booked not only the flights to go to the States, but also the tickets for the various shows.

‘No such flights or tickets had been booked. He was shortly going to be found out or at least there had to be a reason not to get on to the flights.’

Thakor, formerly of North Evington, Leicester, first attacked Gita by trying to force tissue into her mouth and covering her face with a pillow.

Prosecutor Michael Roques said that after she started to struggle and scream, he stabbed her repeatedly and then stabbed his wife in the neck and leg.

Judge Dugdale said: ‘He was buying some time. He was not intending to kill anyone else when he set out that evening, except his mother-in-law. I think it probably was a wholly illogical thought process but to him it seemed entirely reasonable.’

Thakor went on to stab his brother-in-law Primal, before going into a room where Rishika, his sister-in-law, was sleeping, stabbing her also.

Mr Roques said: ‘Police were called and attended. It became apparent the defendant had closed himself into Gita’s en-suite bathroom and when police officers entered wearing body worn cameras, those cameras recorded the defendant in the bath.

‘Police officers quickly became aware he had stabbed himself a number of times. He was shouting about demons. It is right to say nobody had heard him shouting about demons until the police officers were present.’

Thakor had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and told medics he had been told to carry out the attacks by demons and that he saw demons crawling on himself and others, so he felt he needed to stab them to get rid of the demons.

Mr Roques added: ‘He was asked by his psychiatrist to give some background. He maintained at that stage he was a practising doctor.

‘It was only when he was asked where his team could be contacted to let them know where he was, that he admitted he was lying.’

The judge called Thakor’s knife rampage in the days before his family’s fake LA holiday ‘madness’ and an ‘idiotic decision’.

Judge Dugdale said: ‘You were at university in London when you met Nisha.

‘You were studying biochemistry and she was studying law.

‘The two of you met socially at a party.

‘She felt that you were somebody special. She felt over the months that followed that you were someone she loved and she trusted.

‘There is no doubt that at that stage and until she walked into her mother’s bedroom to see what you were doing, she loved you absolutely.

‘The two of you fell in love, you started a relationship, she passed her law exams, you did not get the mark you needed to pass your biochemistry to become a doctor.

‘We all have failures in our lives in exams.

‘Part of the essence of having a supportive family, which you do have Mr Thakor, is you can talk to them about it. It is no big deal.

‘You decided that you simply could not face the truth that you were not going to become a doctor and you decided that the way you were going to get out of that was to tell everyone you were a qualified doctor who had started practice.

‘You were prepared to go to what many people would think were quite extraordinary lengths to continue your deception.

‘You had reached the very last weekend before your deceptions would come crashing down around you and you had reached a crucial moment.

‘What were you going to do? You chose an extreme act of violence to get out of the difficulty that you were in. You could have stopped it as the madness that it was and as the idiotic decision that it was, but you chose not to.’