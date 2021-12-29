Lyndon McLeod killed five people in a ‘targeted’ attack at a tattoo parlor in Denver, and cops admit he was ‘on their radar.’

Lyndon McLeod killed five people in a ‘targeted’ attack at a tattoo parlor in Denver, and cops say he was ‘on their radar.’

Lyndon McLeod, a DENVER shooting suspect, allegedly killed five people in a “targeted” attack while cops admitted he was “on their radar.”

On Monday night, five people were killed in a string of shootings in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado.

According to KDVR, McLeod, 47, is suspected of targeting victims he knew, including two women and a man at tattoo shops.

McLeod was investigated in 2020 and early last year, according to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, who did not specify why.

McLeod was never charged with anything.

At Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing on Broadway in Denver, Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado were killed.

McLeod allegedly exchanged fire with officers twice before escaping both times, according to Denver and Lakewood police.

According to Heavy, Danny Scofield was murdered at Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood’s Kipling Street.

McLeod also murdered Sarah Steck, a Hyatt House employee in Belmar.

After shooting her, McLeod was shot and killed by a Lakewood cop.

According to Fox31, the officer is expected to recover from her injuries.

According to business records, McLeod once owned a company called Flat Black Ink Corp.

World Tattoo, in Denver, now occupies the former address.

Since 2017, Flat Black Ink Corp has been in arrears with the state.

Authorities believe the attacks were not random, even though no motive has been established.

“It appears that the offender in this case was targeting specific people,” said Denver Police Commander Matt Clark.

“The offender knew the victims.”

The attack initially claimed the lives of only four people, but authorities later revised that number to five.

At the time of their deaths, four of the five victims worked in or were near tattoo parlors.

Authorities have stated that it is too early to determine why McLeod chose the victims.

Alfredo Cardenas, the father of victim Alicia Cardenas, told KMGH-TV that his daughter had died in the attack.

He claimed she was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo and had spent 15 to 20 years there.

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, a tattoo artist, was also killed at the shop, while her husband Jimmy Maldonado, a piercer, was injured.

According to the Colorado Sun, the fifth victim was killed at a home on Williams Street near Cheesman Park in Denver.

