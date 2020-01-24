Macao confirms 2nd novel coronavirus case

MACAO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The second case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Macao’s hospital, the special administrative region (SAR)’s health service announced on Thursday morning.

A 66-year-old man traveling from Wuhan of central China was sent to Centro Hospitalar Conde de Sao Januario Wednesday afternoon, after the health authorities in the Border Gate checkpoint found he had a fever, with his body temperature reaching 38.7 degrees centigrade.

He was tested positive with novel coronavirus in the hospital and has been quarantined for medical treatment. His four family members traveling with him have also been quarantined for medical observation.