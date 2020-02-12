Macao has more than 70,000 companies in 2019

MACAO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The number of registered companies in Macao increased by 5,254 year-on-year to 71,440 at the end of 2019, the special administrative region(SAR)’s statistics service said on Monday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) also indicated that a total of 1,436 new companies were incorporated in the fourth quarter of 2019, up by 76 year-on-year.

The DSEC also said that new companies operating in wholesale and retail trade and business services totalled 578 and 322 respectively in the fourth quarter last year.

Analysed by combination of shareholders, a total of 829 new companies were established solely by Macao’s shareholders, and a total of 195 new companies were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.