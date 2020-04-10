Macao M2 supply up 5.1 pct in February

MACAO, April 8 (Xinhua) — Macao’s M2 monetary supply in February increased by 5.1 percent year-on-year while M1 grew 0.2 percent, the special administrative region’s monetary watchdog said here on Wednesday.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, currency in circulation and demand deposits decreased by 3.4 percent and 10.9 percent respectively. M1 thus decreased 9.3 percent from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities dropped 0.5 percent.

The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, fell 1.7 percent to 687.8 billion patacas. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 31.7 percent, 46.3 percent, 6.7 percent and 13.6 percent respectively.

Resident deposits went down by 1.6 percent from the preceding month to 669.4 billion patacas whereas non-resident deposits rose 9.8 percent to 264.3 billion patacas. Domestic loans to the private sector grew 1.2 percent from a month ago to 526.0 billion patacas.

At the end of February, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 56.1 percent at the end of January to 56.9 percent. The non-performing loan ratio stabilized at 0.3 percent. (1 U.S. dollar equals to 7.98 patacas)