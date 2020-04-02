Macao reports 3 newly imported COVID-19 cases

MACAO, March 31 (Xinhua) — The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Tuesday reported three newly confirmed imported COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of all confirmed cases to 41.

The 39th case is a nine-year-old female Macao resident returning from Manila on March 18 with her father and her brother.

The 40th case is a 47-year-old female Macao resident and the 41st case is a 20-year-old male resident, who are mother and son. They took a flight from London to Hong Kong on March 26, and had a 14-day medical observation at home after entering Macao.

The patients were sent to Macao’s hospital of Centro Hospitalar Conde de Sao Januario for quarantine and treatment.

A total of 31 patients currently in Macao have COVID-19 infection and have been kept in quarantine for treatment at local medical facilities. The 10 cases previously reported before March 16 were all discharged from the hospital after recovery.