Macao reports 3 newly imported COVID-19 cases

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Leave a comment 

MACAO, March 31 (Xinhua) — The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Tuesday reported three newly confirmed imported COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of all confirmed cases to 41.

The 39th case is a nine-year-old female Macao resident returning from Manila on March 18 with her father and her brother.

The 40th case is a 47-year-old female Macao resident and the 41st case is a 20-year-old male resident, who are mother and son. They took a flight from London to Hong Kong on March 26, and had a 14-day medical observation at home after entering Macao.

The patients were sent to Macao’s hospital of Centro Hospitalar Conde de Sao Januario for quarantine and treatment.

A total of 31 patients currently in Macao have COVID-19 infection and have been kept in quarantine for treatment at local medical facilities. The 10 cases previously reported before March 16 were all discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *