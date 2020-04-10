Macao reports one more imported COVID-19 case

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government on Wednesday reported one new imported COVID-19 case, taking the tally of all confirmed cases in the SAR to 45.

The 45th case is a 32-year-old male Macao resident. He flew from Phnom Penh of Cambodia to Macao on Tuesday and was found to have fever by Macao’s medical personnel upon entering Macao.

He was tested positive with the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The patient was quarantined and treated in Macao’s hospital of Centro Hospitalar Conde de Sao Januario.

A total of 35 patients currently in Macao have COVID-19 infection and have been kept in quarantine for treatment at local medical facilities. The first 10 cases were all discharged from hospital after recovery.