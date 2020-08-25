Macao restaurants, retailers business performance subdued in June

MACAO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — The business of restaurants and retailers in Macao was subdued in June 2020, and they had less optimistic expectation for July, the special administrative region’s statistic service said here on Sunday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 79 percent of the interviewed restaurants recording a year-on-year decrease in revenue in June 2020, a 6 percentage point growth from May.

Meanwhile, 12 percent of the interviewed restaurants reported a year-on-year increase in revenue, a drop of 5 percentage points from May.

Performance of retail trade remained the same as in May, with 80 percent of the interviewed retailers registering a year-on-year sales decrease in June.

On the other hand, 16 percent of the interviewed retailers recorded a year-on-year sales rise in June, a decrease of around 1 percentage point from the preceding month.

In terms of the business outlook for July, the proportion of interviewed restaurants expecting their revenue to increase year-on-year or remain steady dropped by 5 percentage points from June to 20 percent, while the corresponding share for retailers went up by 1 percentage point to 22 percent.

Meanwhile, there were 35 percent of the interviewed restaurants and 50 percent of the retailers anticipating a year-on-year decline of fifty percent or more in revenue, up by 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points respectively from June. Enditem