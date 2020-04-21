Macao SAR chief executive delivers 2020 policy address, focusing on social welfare, job creation

Chief Executive of China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng delivered the policy address for the fiscal year 2020 on Monday afternoon, focusing on social welfare, job creation and institutional reform.

Ho, who took office on Dec. 20, 2019, gave his first policy address at the Macao SAR Legislative Assembly.

He said the year 2020 saw the start of the fifth-term Macao SAR government, and the country and Macao residents have new expectations and requirements for the SAR government.

The chief executive vowed to firmly implement the policy of “one country, two systems” and “Macao people governing Macao” with a high degree of autonomy, safeguard the authority of the country’s Constitution and the Basic Law of the Macao SAR as well as the central government’s overall jurisdiction over the Macao SAR.

Ho said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought severe challenges to the Macao SAR government and society, and the SAR government has given top priority to the safety and health of Macao residents and taken a series of measures to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

He said the SAR government will put forward a series of measures, such as reducing taxes and fees, implementing public and infrastructure programs, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, to ensure sufficient supply for people’s livelihood and employment, and stabilize the economy.

He called on the SAR government and all sectors of the society to have stronger confidence and maintain strategic focus so as to cope with the existing difficulties and challenges.

A press conference was held at the SAR government headquarters after the policy address, when Ho answered questions from the media.

The chief executive will also attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday to explain the policy address and answer questions from members of the Legislative Assembly.

The five secretaries of the SAR government will present their 2020 policy guidelines to the Legislative Assembly in the following weeks.