Macao tightens border entry policy after 6th novel coronavirus case

MACAO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government tightened the border policy to control the entry of visitors from Hubei Province of central China or those who had visited the province within 14 days, after the SAR had confirmed the sixth case of novel coronavirus on Monday.

Starting from Monday, visitors from Hubei Province and those that have been to Hubei Province within 14 days of their arrival in Macao would be denied permission to enter Macao, unless they present a valid certificate confirming no infection from the novel coronavirus, according to an announcement from Macao’s migration control authorities.

Such a certificate should be issued by medical authorities recognized by Macao. Macao’s Health Bureau would verify such certification with the appropriate institutions if necessary.

The self-service immigration clearance system had been suspended for non-Macao residents at all border checkpoints. All visitors had to use manned channels. There were immigration clearance channels designated for visitors from Hubei Province.

Also starting from Monday, visitors from Hubei Province and those that have been to Hubei Province within 14 days of their arrival in Macao would not be allowed to enter casinos in Macao, according to a chief executive order published in Macao SAR’s official gazette.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre of the Macao SAR government said on Monday morning that the sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Macao. The patient was a 15-year-old male, a visitor from Wuhan of Hubei Province.

Chinese health authorities announced Monday that 2,744 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), including 461 in critical condition, had been reported in the country by the end of Sunday. The pneumonia situation has resulted in a total of 80 deaths. Fifty-one people have recovered.

Chinese health authorities have made extensive efforts to carry out health campaigns and improve the environment amid efforts to contain the outbreak of the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Community-based public places where crowds gather should be strictly cleaned and disinfected and have good ventilation in order to create an environment with sound sanitation conditions, according to officials at a press conference given by the National Health Commission Monday.

The country extended the Spring Festival holiday and postponed school openings on Monday, while transport restrictions have been adopted in various areas to further contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.