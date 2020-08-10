Macao travelers to mainland exempted from concentrated medical isolation requirement

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities on Monday said that personnel entering the Chinese mainland from Macao will be exempted from the quarantine measure of a 14-day medical isolation period at designated sites from Wednesday.

The announcement, released on the website of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China’s State Council, was jointly issued by the office, the National Health Commission, the General Administration of Customs, the National Immigration Administration, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The move aims to coordinate epidemic control with normal personnel exchanges between the mainland and Macao, the announcement said.

The new measure applies to all arrivals except confirmed COVID-19 cases, suspected cases, close contacts, and people who have a fever or respiratory symptoms, as well as those who have traveled or lived overseas within the past 14 days, it added.

Arrivals are asked to follow requirements, including holding valid exit or entry documents and a health certificate, and to cooperate with relevant agencies at mainland port areas in epidemic prevention and control, and border inspections, the announcement said.

Personal health information should also be declared when entering the mainland. If travelers show symptoms such as a fever, fatigue or a dry cough after arriving, they should promptly go to a designated hospital for screening and treatment, and report to their local community or other relevant departments. Enditem