Macao’s merchandise export down by 24.8 pct in January

MACAO, March 3 (Xinhua) — The total merchandise export from Macao in January 2020 amounted to 1.15 billion patacas (about 143.64 million U.S. dollars), down by 24.8 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region (SAR)’s statistics service said here on Tuesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the value of re-exports decreased by 28.3 percent to 996 million patacas (about 124 million dollars), with that of diamond and jewellery, and watches tumbling by 76.4 percent and 44.5 percent respectively.

The value of domestic exports rose by 9.8 percent to 154 million patacas (about 19 million dollars), the DSEC report added.

Analyzed by destination, merchandise export to Chinese mainland dropped by 35.1 percent year-on-year to 108 million patacas (about 13 million dollars) in January 2020, of which exports to the nine provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta declined by 39.2 percent to 98 million patacas (about 12 million dollars).

The exports to Hong Kong SAR fell by 35.0 percent to 730 million patacas (about 91 million dollars).

The exports of textiles and garments jumped by 79.7 percent year-on-year to 127 million patacas (about 16 million dollars) while those of non-textiles dropped by 29.9 percent to 1.02 billion patacas (about 127.40 million dollars).