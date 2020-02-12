Macao’s residential property price index up 0.5 pct in 2019

MACAO, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Macao’s overall residential property price index increased 0.5 percent to 266.8 last year, the special administrative region (SAR)’s statistics service said recently.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated on Saturday that the indices for existing residential units (287.0) and pre-sale residential units (278.3) in 2019 increased 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively year-on-year.

The DSEC also said the overall residential property price index from October to December 2019 rose 0.1 percent over the previous period (from September to November 2019) to 267.7.

The index for existing residential units (286.8) decreased 0.4 percent from October to December as compared with that of the previous period. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (283.6) rose 1.6 percent from October to December.