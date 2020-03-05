Macao’s retail sales edge up by 0.5 pct to 9.65 bln USD in 2019

MACAO, March 5 (Xinhua) — The total value of Macao’s retail sales in 2019 increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 77.18 billion patacas (about 9.65 billion U.S. dollars), the special administrative region’s statistic service said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that watches, clocks and jewelry accounted for 20.5 percent of the value, and goods in department stores and leather goods accounted for 17.3 percent and 13.3 percent respectively.

Among the major retail trade activities, sales values of automotive fuels, and cosmetics and sanitary articles grew noticeably by 11.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively, whereas the sales value of adults’ clothing declined by 12.5 percent.

The value of retail sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 20.72 billion patacas (about 2.59 billion dollars), with those of automotive fuels and goods in supermarkets rising sizably by 17.0 percent and 13.3 percent respectively year-on-year.

But the sales values of adults’ clothing and motor vehicles decreased by 7.9 percent and 7.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

The value of retail sales in the fourth quarter grew by 14.5 percent as compared with the revised figure in the third quarter. Those of communication equipment soared by 76.6 percent quarter-to-quarter and that of adults’ clothing expanded by 27.5 percent.