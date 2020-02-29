Macario and the magic of the internet

Thanks to the internet, it has been possible to know the identity of a child, whose photograph published on Friday in his social networks the blog «Toledo Forgotten». «Today 63 years of this image are celebrated: a boy selling newspapers in Zocodover on February 28, 1957. Foto Rodríguez, Luis Alba’s personal collection». One day after this beautiful image was published, “the magic of the internet has allowed him to be identified: his name was Macario and he lived in Cobertizo del Pozo Amargo”, explains the creator of the blog Eduardo Sánchez Butragueño who has also learned that the father of the small seller was sick and sold newspapers for him. «In the background, the Vitaminas cyclist’s candy stand. It’s wonderful to put names and stories to their faces, ”he says.

