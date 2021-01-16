Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Baskonia in Euroleague basketball

JERUSALEM, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Saski Baskonia of Spain 91-82 in the 20th round of basketball’s Euroleague on Thursday evening.

Following the Israeli victory, the two clubs have the same record of 9 wins and 11 losses each.

The game, played behind closed doors at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, was not canceled despite an ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Israel.

Baskonia started strongly, leading 11-5, but Maccabi responded with a 12-2 run, on the way to a 26-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Maccabi’s former NBA players Omri Casspi and Dragan Bender widened the gap to 43-34 in the 16th minute, but points by Pierria Henry helped Baskonia narrow the gap to 43-47 at halftime.

An important contribution by Othello Hunter allowed Maccabi to lead 68-60 at the end of the third quarter, and 71-60 in the 32nd minute.

Three-pointers by Alec Peters and Rokas Giedraitis narrowed the gap to 76-80, with 4:11 to go, but points by Scottie Wilbekin and Elijah Bryant secured the home win.

Bryant and Hunter scored 14 points each, Angelo Caloiaro added 12 points for Maccabi.

Henry led Baskonia scorers with a game-high 19 points, with Peters adding 18 more.

Maccabi’s next game is at home to Real Madrid on January 21, while Baskonia will host German side Alba Berlin the following day. Enditem