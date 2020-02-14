Macca’s road rage turns into shooting bloodbath as man is shot by police after ramming officers

A man has been shot by police after allegedly trying to run down two police officers, before ramming their unmarked cars at a McDonald’s car park in Melbourne.

The car park of the fast food outlet at Mickelham Road at Tullamarine turned into a bloodbath on Thursday night after police attempted to approach a man and a woman ‘acting suspiciously’.

When police approached the two in their car just after midnight the driver allegedly drove at the two officers.

One of the officers retaliated by firing his gun at the driver.

The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the woman who is expected to be interviewed about the incident later this morning.

Officers have cordoned off the car park as they conduct forensic testing.

An investigation has been launched into the officer’s conduct as a result of the gun being discharged.

A spokesperson for the Police Association Victoria told the Daily Mail Australia the officer responded according to their training.

‘We’re thankful that our members weren’t physically injured in this incident. The alleged offender used their vehicle as a weapon to attack our members. Fearing for their safety, they responded according to their training. We’re offering those members our support services,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Rammings against police are incredibly dangerous, so frequent and so dangerous that legislation was introduced in recent years to increase penalties for those who commit the crime.’

The incident isn’t the first shooting in a McDonald’s car park in Melbourne’s north.

Police were allegedly shot at and rammed by a driver in a silver Sedan at the Sunbury franchise in August last year.

Two men were arrested over the incident but the shotgun used in the shooting couldn’t be found.

At the time it was thought to be a specific attack on the police, with the union raising concerns over escalating violence towards law enforcement.