Machine learning outperforms doctors in detecting hip fractures, which may lead to better surgical outcomes.

Machine learning outperforms doctors at detecting hip fractures, which could lead to better surgical outcomes.

The University of Bath’s neural networks were able to diagnose hip fractures from X-rays with 19% more accuracy and confidence than hospital-based doctors.

They can already perform certain operations with a steady arm, and now machines have been shown to be more accurate than doctors at identifying and classifying hip fractures.

Two convolutional neural networks (CNNs) developed at the University of Bath were able to identify hip fractures from X-rays with 19% more accuracy and confidence than hospital-based doctors.

To train and test the neural networks, the researchers used 3,659 hip X-rays classified by at least two experts, with an overall accuracy of 92%.

According to them, the system has the potential to improve patient outcomes while also lowering healthcare costs.

Every year, approximately 67,000 hip fractures occur in the United Kingdom, and they are a leading cause of long-term care in the elderly, resulting in high costs due to prolonged hospital stays and rehabilitation.

Some treatments can cost up to 4.5 times as much as others, depending on which part of the joint they occur in.

Prior to surgery, it’s critical to classify a fracture in order for surgeons to choose the best treatment option for restoring mobility and improving patient outcomes.

The ability to classify a fracture quickly, accurately, and consistently is crucial: delays in surgery of more than 48 hours can increase the risk of long-term complications.

“Machine learning methods and neural networks offer a new and powerful approach to automate diagnostics and outcome prediction,” said lead author Professor Richie Gill.

“Despite the fact that fracture classification influences surgical treatment and, as a result, patient outcomes, there is currently no standardised process in place in the UK to determine who determines fracture classification – whether orthopaedic surgeons or musculoskeletal radiologists.”

“The process we’ve developed could help standardize that process, improve accuracy, speed diagnosis, and alleviate the bottleneck of 300,000 radiographs in the UK that go unreported for more than 30 days.”

“As trauma clinicians, we constantly strive to deliver excellence of care to our patients,” said Otto Von Arx, a consultant orthopaedic spinal surgeon at Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Trust and one of the paper co-authors.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Machine learning outperforms doctors at identifying hip fractures and could improve surgery results