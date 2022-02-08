Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, donates (dollar)1.5 million to a Harrisburg charity.

MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist, gave large donations to a number of regional nonprofit organizations in 2020.

And now she’s doing it all over again.

Communities In Schools of Pennsylvania announced last week that Scott had given them an “unprecedented gift” of $1.5 million.

The donation was part of a much larger package that went to 40 Communities in Schools affiliates across the country.

Scott gave a total of (dollar)133.5 million to the nonprofit organization on a national level.

Jenna Lewis, CEO of Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania, said in a press release, “This is the largest, and most inspiring, donation in our organization’s history.”

“We will be able to expand our reach and impact with these funds.”

Particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a lot of work to be done to empower students to stay in school and succeed academically.

This gift demonstrates our organization’s ability to succeed in the face of adversity.”

School-based staff from the nonprofit collaborate with teachers and parents to address students’ non-academic needs.

The organization works with schools and community organizations to meet the needs of students and families, including providing food, housing, healthcare, counseling, and remote technology access so that students and teachers can focus on their studies.

The Harrisburg-based non-profit has served over 12,000 students in 21 schools across Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Cambria, and Somerset counties for the past 28 years.

Scott previously donated large sums to Community First Fund in Lancaster, Goodwill Keystone Area in Harrisburg, United Way of Berks County in Reading, YWCA Greater Harrisburg, YWCA Lancaster, and YWCA York two years ago.

Previously, MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

Forbes ranked her as the 22nd richest person on the planet last year.

