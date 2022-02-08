Macron and Putin have agreed to collaborate to avoid escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian president has stated that he will do “everything in his power” to find acceptable mechanisms to resolve tensions.

NEW YORK

Following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he would do “everything in his power” to find “acceptable mechanisms” to resolve geopolitical tensions over the security situation in Ukraine.

Both Macron and Putin affirmed positive outcomes at a joint news conference after more than six hours of talks, paving the way for future discussions.

The talks yielded a “convergence,” according to the French president, which will allow them to move forward in the coming weeks and avoid escalation in Ukraine.

“The next few days will be decisive, with lively discussions…We have a strong desire to work together to ensure a new order of stability and security in Europe,” Macron said.

Putin also confirmed that he discovered a number of ideas and proposals that could “quite easily serve as the foundation for our future joint efforts.”

Macron is currently in Russia and Ukraine for talks, amid fears of a military conflict along Europe’s eastern borders.

Russia has amassed a force of 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of invasion.

While Putin has dismissed those concerns, he has also claimed that Ukraine is aiding the military buildup by massing troops in the disputed Donbas region.

Both leaders agreed that the current tensions have the potential to lead to a conflict that neither side wants.

“We’ll do everything we can to come up with acceptable mechanisms.”

“These are complicated issues with no simple solutions,” Putin said, adding that Macron has agreed to meet with Putin in Kyiv to discuss the situation.

“After he visits Ukraine, we’ll have a phone conversation about what the Ukrainian leadership considers acceptable, and we’ll devise further steps based on that,” he said.

Putin has made it clear that he opposes NATO’s eastward expansion through new members, claiming that it poses an existential threat to Russia.

“If Ukraine joins NATO and decides to use military force to reclaim Crimea, European countries will automatically be at odds with Russia,” he warned.

“NATO’s and Russia’s military capabilities are incomparable.

There won’t be any.

