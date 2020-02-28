Macron: coronavirus epidemic “on its way” to France

PARIS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic is “on its way”, pledging to “deal with it as best we can.”

“We have a crisis before us. An epidemic is on its way,” Macron told a group of doctors at a Paris hospital, where a man who tested positive for the coronavirus died late on Tuesday.

“We know that we are only at the beginning. We will try with all the healthcare professionals to make the right decisions,” he said.

As the new coronavirus is quickly spreading in France’s European neighbors, Macron stressed the need for “transparent information” to be better prepared to address a crisis “without creating unjustified panic.”

France, already on high alert as neighboring Italy is struggling to contain the virus outbreak, reported the second coronavirus death and six more cases this week.

Twelve of France’s 18 confirmed cases have recovered, while four are still in hospital.