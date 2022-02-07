Macron must live with the knowledge that his cynical lies about the AstraZeneca vaccine were fatal.

Macron must live with the knowledge that his cynical lies about the AstraZeneca vaccine cost him his life.

PRESIDENT Macron must live out his days knowing that his cynical falsehoods about the AstraZeneca vaccine, fuelled by hatred for Brexit, resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

The victims of Covid numbered in the thousands.

We’ve speculated before that his and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen’s baseless scares about Britain’s vaccine will prove fatal.

The fact that Oxford professor Sir John Bell, who helped develop the AZ vaccine, has confirmed this gives us no pleasure.

According to Sir John, the reputational damage deterred a large number of people in Europe and Africa.

Even though AZ is far cheaper, easier to transport and store, and extremely effective at preventing serious illness and death, they will have contracted fatal Covid infections while waiting for alternatives.

Already anti-vaccine, France threw out large quantities of vaccines that could have saved lives in less developed countries.

Boris Johnson’s critics, mostly Remainers, blame him for Britain’s high death toll on the dubious basis that he was slow to respond to Covid at first and to lock down in 2020.

Leaders of their beloved EU, on the other hand, spread deadly misinformation about a safe, life-saving UK medicine solely as a form of petty retaliation for Brexit and the success of our vaccine rollout.

They’d be hounded out of office in a sane world.

Hearing the new Downing Street policy guru talk about “rapidly” cutting taxes is music to our ears.

We have no doubt that Andrew Griffith means everything he says.

But persuading his boss will be difficult.

The Prime Minister is pressing ahead with his blunderous National Insurance hike, while his policy chief correctly promotes Thatcherite tax cuts not long after.

It’s not adding up.

Aside from that, the Conservatives must reduce taxes from their current levels.

,

..not from the bleak new 70-year high they’ll hit as a result of Boris’s pay grab.

To reclaim their reputation as the party of lower taxes, they must demonstrate it quickly.

It’s no consolation for those on long NHS waiting lists, but the Chancellor is correct in insisting that the new billions spent wisely.

We’re on board with Rishi Sunak’s demand for targets in exchange for funding the new plan.

Whatever Labour and its supporters say, we can’t just keep increasing the NHS budget by billions and hoping for the best.

It’s a never-ending abyss.

Even if Britain spent every penny it had on it, some would argue that it would not be enough.

It’s never been more important to get good value for your money.