Macron reaffirms goal of rebuilding Notre-Dame in five years

Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that “everything” would be done to rebuild Notre-Dame in five years, as he had committed himself to there after the fire of the cathedral in Paris.

In a video posted on the Elysée site to mark the first anniversary of the fire, the Head of State stresses that this drama is not forgotten even if “our days, our thoughts, our lives are monopolized” by the coronavirus crisis.

“We will rebuild Notre-Dame in five years, I promised. We will do everything to meet this deadline. Of course, the site is on hold at the moment due to the health crisis, but it will restart as soon as possible” , he announces.

The site has been dormant since March 16 so as not to run any risks for workers and companions mobilized on the site. The restoration proper has not yet started, the cathedral still being in “absolute emergency” phase a year after the fire that started on April 15, 2019.

In his message, Emmanuel Macron again thanked “all those who yesterday saved it and all those who today are rebuilding it”.

“I don’t think that wait-and-see, disarray, is a response to the challenge of the times,” said the president. According to him, it is necessary “to set voluntarist objectives, to mobilize to achieve it, to be at the height of the great constructions which made our history”.

“If the restoration of Notre-Dame is important to all of us, it is undoubtedly also, because it is a symbol of the resilience of our people, of their capacity to overcome hardships, and to recover”, adds he.

“Rescuers, donors, builders”, “you have paved the way for these better days approaching where the French will find the joy of being together and where the arrow of Notre-Dame will once again soar towards the sky”, concludes Emmanuel Macron.

The big drone “Emmanuel” of the South Tower of Notre-Dame de Paris will ring at 8 p.m. Wednesday to commemorate the start of the fire. This will be the only event planned on the site.