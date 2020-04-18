Macron warns that populism will win if the EU does not agree to coronabonuses

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, warns that if the European Union fails to adopt a fund that mutualises the debt of the member states and supports the economies hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, it will fuel the populisms of southern Europe.

“If we don’t do it today, the populists will win, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, in Italy, in Spain, maybe in France and more places,” he warns in an interview with the Financial Times. In his opinion, the European Union faces its “moment of truth” and it must decide whether it is more than “a simple single market”.

“I think the EU is a political project. If it is, the human factor is the priority and the notion of solidarity comes into play. Let’s not forget that economics is a moral science, “he continues.” There cannot be a single market where some are sacrificed, “he adds.

France defends the creation of wreaths that they issue common debt securities to mitigate the economic impact of the confinement that the covid-19 health crisis has forced.

Italy, Spain and other members of the eurozone support the initiative, but Germany, the Netherlands and other Nordic states strongly resist mutualize the debt arguing that its taxpayers will be responsible for the loans granted to other countries.

This and other emergency measures will be on the table of the next european summit The leaders will hold a video conference next Thursday, April 23.

Avoid errors

For Macron it would be a “historical error” to say “let sinners pay” as were the harsh conditions imposed on Germany at the end of the First World War that put the germ of resentment that led to the Second World War.

The French leader is in favor of a new Marshall Plan, as was done then to rebuild Europe. “We must forget the past, start again, and look to the future.”