Madame Tussauds adds baby-carrier to Boris Johnson wax…

Madame Tussauds has added a baby-carrier to its wax model of Boris Johnson following the announcement that he and partner Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child.

The addition – which is only temporary – was made on Monday and features the infant strapped to the Prime Minister’s chest in a Tussauds-branded sling.

Preparing for #BabyBoris! He’s a natural, isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/dMaytQUzlL — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) March 2, 2020

Steve Davies, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said the gesture was meant to congratulate Mr Johnson and “help him prepare for his new arrival”.

“We are sure that, even though he holds the top job in the country, he’ll find time for fatherly duties,” he said.

Mr Johnson is reportedly unaware of the change to his wax model.

The PM and his partner have received congratulations from well-wishers, though the announcement’s timing was branded as “convenient” by some political figures following the resignation of top civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam.