Madame Tussauds has been chastised for its ‘worst’ celebrity waxwork… but can YOU figure out who it is?

Fans have demanded that MADAME Tussauds “melt it immediately” because of the “world’s worst” celebrity waxwork.

Madame Tussauds Berlin has been chastised for a wax figure that bears no resemblance to the celebrity it is supposed to represent- can you guess who it is?

Rihanna, the Barbados superstar, is depicted in a sultry Christmas outfit with white suspenders, just in time for the holiday season.

According to local reports, the wax figure has the singer’s skin tone and tattoos, which are barely visible due to the figure’s seasonal attire.

Fans mocked the waxwork on social media, with one tweeting, “So cool that madame tussauds included a wax figure for rihanna’s lesser known sister, brianna.”

“What the actual f*** this is meant to be Rihanna in Madame Tussaud’s in Germany looks more Lily Allen tbh,” another commented.

“Does Rihanna know Madame Tussaud’s did her dirty?” another wondered.

“Melt this wax IMMEDIATELY…Rihanna WHERE?” wrote someone.

Some speculated that the botched waxwork was merely a publicity stunt, noting that the museum opens today at 10 a.m.

They also stated that the work is reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous bronze bust, which was unveiled at Madeira Airport in 2017.

The wax figure was compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s bronze bust, which was unveiled at Madeira Airport in 2017 and was ridiculed around the world before being replaced.

The footballer has had bad luck with statues before, as his brand new wax figure, which was unveiled in October, was wearing the wrong shirt.

At the Madame Tussauds Berlin branch, which opened in 2008, Rihanna joins the likes of actress Nicole Kidman and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

It comes after Olly Murs’ waxwork had to be redesigned after being kissed so many times.