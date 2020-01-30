Madden NFL 20 Update Patch Notes confirmed by EA for January 30 release

Madden NFL 20 has released a brand new update. Here’s everything you need to know.

Madden NFL 20 has this evening released a brand new update to the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

This new title update for the game brings with it a whole new patch to download for your game, patch 1.23 to be more specific.

At the time of writing it’s not yet clear how big this new update is, but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

In the meantime, Electronic Arts have issued the patch notes to show everything that has changed, but they do say it’s intended to address “specific stability and usability issues” with the game.

A message from the team reads:

“To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback. Our launch updates focus on many of the issues that Madden players report to us. We thank you for your feedback – you’ve helped us improve Madden NFL 20. We look forward to further feedback and are committed to continuing to meet your expectations.”

Keep reading for a detailed breakdown of what’s included in today’s title update. No doubt with the Superbowl on Sunday players will be diving back in to play the game over the weekend, so thank god it will be in it’s best possible state.