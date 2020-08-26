Maddison Officially Closes Book On Manchester United, Other Clubs

James Maddison has officially closed the book on any transfer speculations after signing a four-year deal with Leicester City. The 23-year-old has been widely believed to be headed to Manchester City but the recent contract signing should finally put a stop to these allegations.

Maddison joined the Foxes in 2018 following a deal with Norwich. He has played a total of 76 matches for Leicester since then, scoring 16 goals and issuing 10 assists. But his preference to stay on is beyond the numbers he produced. The English player is enjoying his time at King Power Stadium and is looking to continue helping out the club.

“What we’ve achieved as a club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there’s so much more to come from this team,” Maddison said via the club’s official website.

Maddison has become one of the exciting young talents in the league today. After making his senior debut for the Three Lions in November 2019 he has made big strides. That includes being named the Club’s Young Player of the Season at the end of the 2018-19 season.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we’ve a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we’re capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season.”

Maddison has yet to recall his old form after sitting out several games due to a hip injury. His last goal came in a win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day and he has not made a single assist for the current year, Goal reported.

With a new season ahead, The Foxes are hoping to start fresh. That happens on Sept. 12 when Leicester faces West Brom. Seven days after that, they face Burnley.

Though it has already been speculated months back that United was unlikely to land Maddison, there were some still leaving some ray of hope. Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to look somewhere else with most of his targets seemingly out of reach.

Aside from Madison, Jadon Sancho was one of the Red Devils’ prime targets. But as most know by now, that too is beyond reach though United can always try again next summer.