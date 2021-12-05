Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson’s home is decorated by Elves Behavin’ Badly.

Made in Chelsea Sam Thompson’s home is decorated by Elves Behaving Badly.

Sam has also shared his top 10 favorite pranks to encourage others to go forth and prank.

Christmas is only a few weeks away, and Sam Thompson, the newly named Chief Prankster for Elves Behavin’ Badly, has gotten a taste of his own medicine, as the previously pranked Elves have now become the pranksters.

Elves Behavin’ Badly’s Elfie and Elvie, holiday favorites, surprise Sam by turning his house into a gaudy Santa’s grotto, complete with tacky tinsel, makeshift paper chains, and a shocking light display.

This year, Sam Thompson is leading the Elves, as well as a slew of other celebrities, on a pranking mission to inspire the nation and encourage them to embrace their naughty side this Christmas.

prank with rice krispies

Sam is showered in Rice Krispies as he tries to open the cupboard doors by the mischievous Elves Behavin’ Badly dolls!

Prank with whipped cream in pool noodles

Sam splatters whipped cream on a pool noodle, and Zara gets whipped cream all over her face when she goes to open the fridge!

Sam then puts on headphones and tunes out her response!

Smell spray is a prank that involves spraying something with a strong odor

Sam pretends that he and Pete are going to do Carpool Karaoke, only for Sam to spray Pete with smelly spray, causing a hilarious reaction!

Prank with a leaf blower and toothpaste

With the leaf blower prank, Sam draws inspiration from the internet.

Sam walks into the bathroom while Zara is brushing her teeth and turns on the leaf blower, causing toothpaste to fly everywhere!

Prank with talcum powder in hair dryer

Zara emerges from the shower expecting to have her hair blown dry, only to discover that Sam has placed talcum powder in the hairdryer, which blows directly into her face!

Prank with fake handcuffs

Sam plays another prank on Pete, convincing him that they are being paid to be handcuffed together.

While they’re there, Sam gives him a not-so-pleasant surprise by stripping in front of everyone!

Prank of wearing an old man mask while your girlfriend is sleeping

