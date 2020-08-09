Madeleine McCann latest news: Christian B will NEVER face trial for her disappearance, his lawyer claims – updates

PRIME suspect Christian B will never face trial for Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, his lawyer claims.

Police are adamant that the convicted German paedophile is the culprit and insist they have “concrete evidence’’ Madeleine is dead.

However, his lawyer Friedrich Fulscher has dismissed what cops say. He said: “Where is the evidence?

“Why has the prosecution not revealed it?

“There won’t be a trial for my client for Madeleine McCann. I am certain.”

Meanwhile, top forensic expert Professor Angela Gallop has said Madeleine McCann’s disappearance WILL one day be solved.

Professor Gallop, a world-renowned scientist whose work has helped to solve numerous cold cases, said the riddle would finally be solved because “contact always leaves a trace”.

CHRISTIAN B FILMED IN VAN WEEKS BEFORE MADDIE DISAPPEARANCE

Footage shows Christian B behind the wheel of a VW campervan just weeks before Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.

The 43-year-old is thought to have been living in a camper in Portugal’s Praia da Luz around the time Madeleine vanished from the resort on May 3 2007.

In the footage, he can be seen laughing as he is filmed by three German travellers he had offered to drive from Portugal to Spain.

The clip has been dated to March 30 2007.

CHRISTIAN B HAS ‘NOTHING TO HIDE’, SAYS LAWYER

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B has “nothing to hide”, his lawyer has said.

Police in Germany have said they have firm evidence, including mobile phone data, linking the 43-year-old to Madeleine’s disappearance.

He added that, if the case does ever go to trial, his client would face the court “serenely and calmly”.

“He has nothing to hide,” he said.

CHRISTIAN B ‘BOASTED ABOUT SEX ACT’ TO PAL

Christian B allegedly boasted to a pal about performing a sex act in front of a room full of sleeping British girls.

The convicted sex offender told a close friend that he crept into a holiday home in Portugal naked and started masturbating.

He only fled when one of the teens woke up and began to alert her friends, it’s claimed.

The friend broke his silence about the alleged incident after seeing this week’s police searches in Germany, the Mirror reports.

He said: “The strangest thing he ever told me was about breaking into a room where four teenagers from Britain were sleeping on the sofa and floor.

“He was naked and had left his clothes outside and he was masturbating.

“When one woke up and tried to wake the others up he panicked and ran out.

“He said he ran naked through the town. He told it like a funny story.”

OWNER OF CHRISTIAN B’S OLD HOME ‘FEARS SHE’S LIVING OVER A BODY’

The new owner of Christian B’s old home has said she fears she is living over a body.

The woman, a 30-year-old tour guide, has reportedly called on police to search the property, which sits on the edge of an allotment plot in the city of Braunschweig.

Christian B lived at the house for the three years up to 2016, and the woman reportedly contacted police after he was identified in a television report last month.

Speaking to the Sunday People, the woman said: “I am worried he may have buried a body here.

“I want the police to dig the ground and check.”

‘EVERY CONTACT LEAVES A TRACE’, SAYS TOP FORENSICS EXPERT

A top forensic expert has said that “every contact leaves a trace” and that she is optimistic the Madeleine McCann case will be solved.

Professor Angela Gallop CBE is a world-renowned scientist whose work has helped to solve numerous cold cases.

Speaking to the Sun Online, she said: “There have been so many cases where it has looked so hopeless at the start, but where we have been able to dig out something which has led to a resolution.

“I’ve always been interested in this case – after all this time it would be extremely tough.

“But one thing I’ve found with some of these really difficult crimes is that you never say never about anything.

“I’m an optimist by nature and an optimist now because of my teams’ success in helping to solve so many of these complex cold cases.

“[The concept] that every contact leaves a trace I now know to be absolutely true. The difficulty is usually in finding the traces in the first place.”

‘SCARY TO THINK WHO CHRISTIAN B WAS’, SAYS TRAVELLER

A German traveller who hitched a lift from Portugal to Spain with Christian B has said it’s ‘scary’ to think who he was.

The man, known only as Tomas, is one of three travellers who features in footage shot in Christian B’s campervan during a trip on March 30 2007.

The trip took place around 18 months after Christian B committed a rape of a 72-year-old woman, a crime for which he was convicted in December last year.

“He seemed like any other ordinary young man. He was cheerful and joked a lot and [was]happy to give us a ride in his VW van,” said Tomas.

“He didn’t mind us filming him and taking his pictures. He was happy to pose and must have known we could never suspect what a terrible man he really was.

“It is scary to know now that he was a rapist of an elderly woman and targeted children. We couldn’t have known that he was such a monster in truth.”

‘WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?’, ASKS CHRISTIAN B LAWYER

The lawyer representing Christian B has called on prosecutors to disclose the evidence they say links his client to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Police in Germany have said they have firm evidence linking the 43-year-old to the case, though have withheld some of it.

They have said previously that mobile phone data has placed Christian B near the McCanns’ apartment on the night Madeleine vanished.

CHRISTIAN B MODIFIED VW CAMPER

The suspect modified his VW camper van to be able to hide a child, it is feared.

The paedophile lived in the vehicle above a basement at an allotment in Hanover around the time three-year-old Madeleine disappeared.

He once boasted he could have used his VW campervan to transport children.

Dein Ghafou, who owned a garage complex Hanover used by Christian B, told police: “I told them he had been working on a ­Volkswagen Camper here and he would lift the roof up and then make it smaller again,” he told the Mirror.

“He was always cutting the roof, raising it and then lowering it. He came and went here.”

Neighbours of Christian B at the allotment said he lived in the VW LT camper van in 2006 and 2007.

CHRISTIAN B’S LAWYER BLASTS DIG AS ‘PURE DESPERATION’

The lawyer of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian B has blasted as “an act of pure desperation” searches of his client’s former allotment

Friedrich Fülscher goaded cops and prosecutors in their bid to the nail 43-year-old paedo for killing Madeleine saying they’ve “backed the wrong horse”.

Fülscher insisted the search of old allotment plot in Hanover this week, which uncovered a secret cellar beneath the earth, was an elaborate show to revive interest in the investigation.

“The site has been known by prosecutors for years,” he said.

“It is an act of pure desperation by them to appear to be working on it now.

“It seems the public prosecutors office are finding it hard to admit they have backed the wrong horse.”

HOW OLD WOULD MADELEINE MCCANN BE NOW?

Madeleine would now be 17 years old.

She was born May 12, 2003, and went missing a little more than a week before her fourth birthday.

Authorities are also hopeful that social media could help find Madeleine, using her distinctive eyes to examine photographs on Facebook.

WHAT HAPPENED IN HANOVER?

EASIER TO ‘ORDER HOLY WATER’ THAN COOPERATE, LAWYER SAYS

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will never co-operate with the police , his lawyer says.

Convicted rapist and child abuser Christian B’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher said his client would not help cops trying to find out what happened to the missing three-year-old.

“Before our client starts to co-operate with the prosecutor’s office, you could order holy water as a long drink in hell,” Mr Fulscher told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“That is not unusual. It is very normal not to talk to the police when you are suspected of committing a crime.

“The prosecutor’s office has to prove that a suspect has committed a crime, and not the suspect prove that he hasn’t.”

CHRISTIAN B ‘EXPOSED HIMSELF TO EIGHT-YEAR-OLD IN PARK’

A mum has claimed the Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B exposed himself to her daughter while trying to chat to her.

Paedophile Christian B, 43, was caught with his trousers down under a slide in San Bartolomeu de Messines, 40 miles from Praia da Luz, Portugal, where Madeleine disappeared when she was aged three.

The German national was arrested in 2017 after he committed a sex act in front of four youngsters.

Christian B was extradited to Germany and is currently behind bars for drug offences.

MADDIE RIDDLE WILL BE SOLVED ONE DAY, CLAIMS EXPERT

A top forensic expert said Madeleine McCann’s disappearance WILL one day be solved.

Professor Angela Gallop, a world-renowned scientist whose work has helped to solve numerous cold cases, said the riddle would finally be solved because “contact always leaves a trace”.

Speaking to the Sun Online, Prof Gallop CBE explained: “There have been so many cases where it has looked so hopeless at the start, but where we have been able to dig out something which has led to a resolution.”

‘WE MISS HER EVERY SECOND’

Several years ago, on the 10th anniversary of Madeleine McCann’s abduction, her anguished family thanked supporters for giving them hope in a heartbreaking letter.

Kate and Gerry McCann addressed the message to “our dear friends” in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The poignant letter written in 2017 said: “We miss her every second.

“Despite the evil and hurt that has come our way, we have been very fortunate, having witnessed and experienced goodness and kindness in great abundance during this long and difficult period of ‘stolen’ time.

“We are especially grateful to our friends and supporters in Luz for being strong enough and brave enough to keep Madeleine and our family in your prayers and in your hearts.

“Your love and compassion has given us fortitude over the years and sustained our hope in immeasurable amounts.

“There will never be too many times to thank you… and so ‘thank you’ for everything… but above all, for not giving up on Madeleine.

“With our love and our very best wishes, Kate, Gerry, Madeleine, Sean and Amelie – and all our family.”

KIDS CLOTHES FOUND IN CHRISTIAN B’S MOBILE HOME

Christian B kept kids’ clothes and swimwear in his mobile home , it has emerged.

Convicted paedophile Christian B, 43, bought the red and white Allegro Bay RV in early 2010 — three years after moving back to his native Germany from Portugal.

Pals said he used it to drive regularly back and forth between Germany, Spain and Portugal and once boasted how he could allegedly “carry children and drugs” inside.

Cops found the clothes and swimwear after seizing the RV as part of their probe into missing Inga Gehricke, who disappeared in 2015 during a picnic with her parents.

Christian B used a derelict crate factory at Neuwegers­leben as a weekend pad where he kept the RV.

The items were found there in 2016 along with USB sticks containing images of child sex abuse.

Other images on the sticks included some of Christian B partially naked or wearing stockings performing a solo sex act.

The six data sticks and two memory cards were found buried under the body of his dog at the factory, wrapped in a carrier bag.

CHRISTIAN B’S SQUALID VILLA

The suspect once lived in a squalid villa in Portugal – just a few miles from where the youngster went missing in The Algarve.

Pics of the “disgusting and vile” farmhouse-style property show rubbish scattered outside and a badly overgrown garden.

Neighbours in Portugal described its former resident as an “angry” man who vanished suddenly after leaving a bizarre collection of wigs and exotic clothing.

One told Sky News: “He arrived in the mid-nineties and rented the place from the English owner.

“He went back to Germany at one stage and moved another German guy in to look after it, then came back and threw him out on the street.

“He was always a bit angry, driving fast up and down the lane, and then one day, around 2006, he just disappeared without a word.”

The woman then added: “About six months later I was asked to help clean up the place and it was disgusting, absolutely vile.

“It had been trashed, with broken stuff like computers all over the place.

“We found a bin bag and inside were wigs and exotic clothing, whether just fancy dress or something stranger I couldn’t tell.”

She revealed she was later contacted by Scotland Yard who quizzed her about her former neighbour.

WHO IS CHRISTIAN B?

Christian B, who we are not naming for legal reasons, is the prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance and was born in Germany in 1976 but moved to Portugal in his late teens.

The 43-year-old paedo – who has twice been convicted for sex crimes against kids – was thought to live nearby where the holiday villa when Madeleine disappeared in 2005.

The pervert is believed to have been leading a “transient lifestyle”, travelling to and from Portugal and Germany.

He was convicted of raping of a 72-year-old American woman in the same resort where Maddie went missing, but is to appealing the charge.

GERRY RECALLS LAST MOMENTS WITH MADELEINE

In Kate McCann’s book, ‘Madeleine: Our Daughter’s Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her,’ she revealed the details of Gerry’s final check on his daughter.

She wrote: “After ordering his food, Gerry left for the first check just before 9:05pm by his watch.

“He entered the apartment via the patio doors and noticed almost immediately that the children’s bedroom door was further ajar than it had been.

“He glanced into our room to make sure Madeleine hadn’t wandered in there, as she was prone to do if ever she woke in the small hours.

“Seeing no little body curled up in our bed, he went over to look in on the children.”

It adds: “Madeleine was lying there on her left-hand side, her legs under the covers, in exactly the same position as we’d left her.

TOP FORENSICS EXPERT ‘OPTIMISTIC MCCANN CASE WILL BE SOLVED’

A top forensic expert has said she is confident the Madeleine McCann case will one day be solved.

Professor Angela Gallop CBE is a world-renowned scientist whose work has helped to solve numerous cold cases.

Speaking to the Sun Online, she said: “There have been so many cases where it has looked so hopeless at the start, but where we have been able to dig out something which has led to a resolution.

“I’ve always been interested in this case – after all this time it would be extremely tough.

“But one thing I’ve found with some of these really difficult crimes is that you never say never about anything.

“I’m an optimist by nature and an optimist now because of my teams’ success in helping to solve so many of these complex cold cases.

“[The concept] that every contact leaves a trace I now know to be absolutely true. The difficulty is usually in finding the traces in the first place.”

CHRISTIAN B WILL NEVER FACE TRIAL OVER DISAPPEARANCE, LAWYER CLAIMS

Police are adamant that the convicted German paedophile is the culprit and insist they have “concrete evidence’’ Madeleine is dead.

His lawyer Friedrich Fulscher has dismissed what cops say — causing fresh heartache for Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry .

He said if the case ever did get to trial, drifter Christian B would face the court “serenely and calmly . . . he has nothing to hide”.

MISSING FOR 13 YEARS

Madeleine McCann was three when she disappeared while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

German investigators have alleged that Christian B, 43, killed her soon after abducting her from a holiday apartment in the resort.

That’s despite British police continuing to treat her vanishing as a missing persons probe.

He is in jail in Germany for drug dealing, and is appealing against a conviction for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman, also at Praia da Luz.

The paedo is a suspect in a string of unsolved crimes, reportedly including an alleged attack on a 10-year-old British girl in the resort in 2005, one of a series of incidents where young girls were targeted.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation into him, previously told the PA news agency that prosecutors have “concrete evidence”, but not “forensic evidence” that Madeleine was killed by the suspect.

He said they may “know more” than Scotland Yard, who are still treating the case as a missing person investigation.

WHO WAS 11-YEAR-OLD CLAUDIA RUF?

Claudia Ruf, 11, was found murdered and burned 40 miles from the German town of Grevenbroich.

She had been kidnapped while walking a neighbour’s dog.

Cops were investigating a potential link to Christian B.

However, DNA tests ruled him out earlier this month as a suspect in Claudia’s murder.

“After comparing the information obtained, it can be said that Christian B was not in Grevenbroich at the time of the crime in the case of Claudia Ruf,” a police spokesman today told Bild.

“In addition, a DNA comparison is said to have been negative.”

MADDIE SUSPECT CLEARED OF 1996 RAPE

THE prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has this week been cleared of involvement in the rape and murder of another young girl.

Christian B had been a suspect in the 1996 killing of Claudia Ruf, 11, whose partly burned body was found 40 miles from the German town of Grevenbroich.

She had been kidnapped while walking a neighbour’s dog.

Cops investigating a potential link to Christian B today confirmed DNA tests have ruled him out as a suspect in Claudia’s murder.