Madeleine McCann latest news: Forensic expert says case WILL be solved as suspect’s ‘hopes of early release dashed’

TOP forensic expert Professor Angela Gallop has today said Madeleine McCann’s disappearance WILL one day be solved.

Professor Gallop, a world-renowned scientist whose work has helped to solve numerous cold cases, said the riddle would finally be solved because “contact always leaves a trace”.

This comes after suspect Christian B’s hopes of an early release have been dashed by a European court.

There was confusion when Reuters reported the sex offender could be freed within days because the European arrest warrant issued cited the drugs conviction but not the rape charge.

However, this preliminary opinion by Advocate General Michal Bobek is not binding and the rest of the court sided with German prosecutors, it has been reported.

The rape happened in 2005, two years before Madeleine disappeared while holidaying with her family in the same resort.

Christian B, 43, was convicted and sentenced for her rape in December 2019 – 14 years after the brutal attack which devastated her so much she fled to the US.

Meanwhile, the McCann apartment in Praia da Luz was the “prime location” for crime, police told Madeleine’s distraught parents after she was abducted.

GERRY RECALLS LAST MOMENTS WITH MADELEINE

In Kate McCann’s book, ‘Madeleine: Our Daughter’s Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her,’ she revealed the details of Gerry’s final check on his daughter.

She wrote: “After ordering his food, Gerry left for the first check just before 9:05pm by his watch.

“He entered the apartment via the patio doors and noticed almost immediately that the children’s bedroom door was further ajar than it had been.

“He glanced into our room to make sure Madeleine hadn’t wandered in there, as she was prone to do if ever she woke in the small hours.

“Seeing no little body curled up in our bed, he went over to look in on the children.”

It adds: “Madeleine was lying there on her left-hand side, her legs under the covers, in exactly the same position as we’d left her.

TOP FORENSICS EXPERT ‘OPTIMISTIC MCCANN CASE WILL BE SOLVED’

A top forensic expert has said she is confident the Madeleine McCann case will one day be solved.

Professor Angela Gallop CBE is a world-renowned scientist whose work has helped to solve numerous cold cases.

Speaking to the Sun Online, she said: “There have been so many cases where it has looked so hopeless at the start, but where we have been able to dig out something which has led to a resolution.

“I’ve always been interested in this case – after all this time it would be extremely tough.

“But one thing I’ve found with some of these really difficult crimes is that you never say never about anything.

“I’m an optimist by nature and an optimist now because of my teams’ success in helping to solve so many of these complex cold cases.

“[The concept] that every contact leaves a trace I now know to be absolutely true. The difficulty is usually in finding the traces in the first place.”

CHRISTIAN B WILL NEVER FACE TRIAL OVER DISAPPEARANCE, LAWYER CLAIMS

Police are adamant that the convicted German paedophile is the culprit and insist they have “concrete evidence’’ Madeleine is dead.

His lawyer Friedrich Fulscher has dismissed what cops say — causing fresh heartache for Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry .

He said: “Where is the evidence?

“Why has the prosecution not revealed it?

“There won’t be a trial for my client for Madeleine McCann . I am certain.”

He said if the case ever did get to trial, drifter Christian B would face the court “serenely and calmly . . . he has nothing to hide”.

MISSING FOR 13 YEARS

Madeleine McCann was three when she disappeared while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

German investigators have alleged that Christian B, 43, killed her soon after abducting her from a holiday apartment in the resort.

That’s despite British police continuing to treat her vanishing as a missing persons probe.

He is in jail in Germany for drug dealing, and is appealing against a conviction for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman, also at Praia da Luz.

The paedo is a suspect in a string of unsolved crimes, reportedly including an alleged attack on a 10-year-old British girl in the resort in 2005, one of a series of incidents where young girls were targeted.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation into him, previously told the PA news agency that prosecutors have “concrete evidence”, but not “forensic evidence” that Madeleine was killed by the suspect.

He said they may “know more” than Scotland Yard, who are still treating the case as a missing person investigation.

WHO WAS 11-YEAR-OLD CLAUDIA RUF?

Claudia Ruf, 11, was found murdered and burned 40 miles from the German town of Grevenbroich.

She had been kidnapped while walking a neighbour’s dog.

Cops were investigating a potential link to Christian B.

However, DNA tests ruled him out earlier this month as a suspect in Claudia’s murder.

“After comparing the information obtained, it can be said that Christian B was not in Grevenbroich at the time of the crime in the case of Claudia Ruf,” a police spokesman today told Bild.

“In addition, a DNA comparison is said to have been negative.”

MADDIE SUSPECT CLEARED OF 1996 RAPE

THE prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has this week been cleared of involvement in the rape and murder of another young girl.

Christian B had been a suspect in the 1996 killing of Claudia Ruf, 11, whose partly burned body was found 40 miles from the German town of Grevenbroich.

She had been kidnapped while walking a neighbour’s dog.

Cops investigating a potential link to Christian B today confirmed DNA tests have ruled him out as a suspect in Claudia’s murder.

WHERE ARE MADELEINE’S SISTERS NOW?

MADELEINE McCann vanished from her family’s holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 where she was sleeping alongside her twin siblings Sean and Amelie.

Now aged 15, the twins have grown up without knowing their older sister who is still missing.

Sean and Amelie live with parents Kate and Gerry at their home in the town of Loughborough in Leicestershire.

They attend a Catholic secondary school the area which retains a place for their sister Madeleine, who would be aged 17 now, if she is ever found.

The twins are both aspiring athletes and have competed in triathlons and country crossing racing.

‘NEVER GIVE UP’, SAY PARENTS OF SNATCHED CHILD

THE family of a girl who was reunited with her parents 18 years after she was snatched from her mum’s arms have given Kate and Gerry McCann a message of hope.

The dad of Kamiyah Mobley, who was a newborn when she was kidnapped in 1998, told the parents of missing toddler Madeleine: “Never give up”.

Speaking to The Mirror devoted dad, Craig Aiken told Kate and Gerry: “We are bound together by the terrible crimes that befell our daughters.

“Very few parents in the world are united by such an atrocious wrong.

“But I have worn the shoes the Kate and Gerry now wear. I have walked the footsteps they now tread and I have come out the other side.”

BRIT MUM TELLS HOW SHE ESCAPED ‘CHILLING’ CHRISTIAN B

A BRIT told how she escaped the clutches of the Madeleine McCann suspect when he stayed with her parents.

Christian B targeted Angie Dawes soon after the girl vanished.

She said: “It makes me sick to my stomach.”

Terrified Angie, then 32, said the German creeped her out after suddenly arriving at her remote Portuguese village.

She recalled: “I met him at my parents’ house. Even though he was polite, on every occasion he was weird.

“He was memorable to look at. The blond hair with striking blue eyes.

“But he would just stare at me in a sleazy way for a minute or two without saying a word and not release his gaze.

“It was bizarre and made me feel very uncomfortable. His eyes chilled me to the bone.”

BOGUS MADDIE PICTURES

Madeleine would have turned 17 on May 12, 2020.

In April 2012, UK cops released a computer generated image of Madeleine showing what she would look like aged nine.

In 2019 updated age progression images were uploaded on social media but Kate and Gerry said the images of Madeleine are bogus .

Kate and Gerry warned the new fake images were neither “commissioned nor endorsed” by them or Scotland Yard’s Operation Grange team.

TRAVELLER ‘SICK’ AT THOUGHT OF LIFT WITH CHRISTIAN B

A German traveller has said it makes him ‘sick’ to think that he travelled in Christian B’s campervan.

The man, known only as Tomas, is one of three travellers who features in footage shot in the van on March 30 2007, just five weeks before McCann disappeared from a holiday resort in Portugal.

Christian B had agreed to give the group a lift from Portugal to Spain.

“It makes me sick to think that the little girl could have been taken away in the same van a month later,” said Tomas.

“He seemed like any other ordinary young man. He was cheerful and joked a lot and [was]happy to give us a ride in his VW van.

“He didn’t mind us filming him and taking his pictures. He was happy to pose and must have known we could never suspect what a terrible man he really was.”

FOOTAGE SHOWS CHRISTIAN B AT WHEEL OF CAMPERVAN

Footage shows Christian B behind the wheel of a VW campervan just weeks before Madeleine McCann disappeared.

The suspect is thought to have been living in a camper in Portugal’s Praia de Luz around the time the three-year-old vanished from the resort in 2007.

In the footage, he can be seen laughing as he is filmed by three German travellers he had offered to drive from Portugal to Spain.

The clip has been dated to March 30 2007, just five weeks before Madeleine went missing.

Watch the clip and read the full story here.

CHRISTIAN B’S CONVICTION APPEAL ‘DASHED’ BY EUROPEAN COURT

Christian B’s hopes of a successful appeal against his rape conviction have been dashed by Europe’s highest court.

The 43-year-old is currently serving a jail term in Germany for the rape of a woman in Portugal in 2005.

He was extradited to Germany from Italy ahead of his conviction, and is appealing on the grounds that he was initially extradited to face unrelated drug trafficking charges.

The German court considering the appeal sought guidance from the European Court of Justice.

The Court delivered a non-binding opinion that German authorities should have gotten permission from Portugal for the rape charge, but that the appeal is unlikely to succeed because Christian B left Portugal voluntarily.

CHRISTIAN B WON’T EVER TALK TO POLICE, SAYS LAWYER

Christian B won’t ever co-operate with investigators, his lawyer has said.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Friedrich Fulsche said it was not for his client to defend himself, but for prosecutors to establish his guilt.

“Before our client starts to co-operate with the prosecutor’s office, you could order holy water as a long drink in hell,” he said.

“That is not unusual. It is very normal not to talk to the police when you are suspected of committing a crime.

“The prosecutor’s office has to prove that a suspect has committed a crime, and not the suspect prove that he hasn’t.”

DETECTIVES FOLLOW CLUES TO SOLVE THE CASE

In June, detectives revealed key new evidence in the probe into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

New clues include a mystery phone call one hour before she was last seen and a camper van the prime suspect is believed to have been living in.

Cops also took the the “really unusual” step of releasing two mobile phone numbers as part of the appeal to try to find Madeleine.

The first, (+351) 912 730 680, is believed to have been used by the suspect.

That number received a call from another Portuguese mobile, (+351) 916 510 683, while in the Praia da Luz area.

Here’s our report from June.

EX COP ASKS: IS THERE ENOUGH EVIDENCE?

Prof Gallop believes that the mystery of what happened to little Madeleine will one day be solved.

But in January, ex-detective Mark Williams-Thomas said he believes the case may be “unsolvable”.

In book Hunting Killers, written before Christian B was identified as a key suspect, he said a “crucial” CCTV camera at the Portuguese resort where the McCann’s were staying wasn’t working.

And he said: “I believe Madeleine was the victim of an opportunistic criminal whose act was random.”

In June, he wrote for The Sun again – but reiterated that he doesn’t currently believe there’s enough evidence to secure a conviction.

‘MADELEINE’S PARENTS SHOULD HAVE CLOSURE’

We recently blogged about Prof Angela Gallop, who says she’s ‘optimistic’ that one day the case will be solved.

She said it’s important to continue fighting for the truth for Madeleine’s mum and dad, Kate and Gerry McCann.

“People’s freedom, and often their sense of justice, is at stake,” she said,

“Also family feelings and if they have lost a loved one – there is the need to provide proper closure if at all possible.

“All of these things you are well aware of, and I think it just drives you to do as well as you possibly can.

“Stick at it and be as careful, innovative and accurate as you can – that’s what keeps you going.”

LAWYER ‘SURPRISED’ BY TIMING OF ALLOTMENT SEARCH

The lawyer representing Christian B has said he was “surprised” by the timing of a search on the Madeleine McCann suspect’s cellar.

German police last week conducted an excavation of an allotment previously used by the 43-year-old and a basement structure beneath.

Friedrich Fulsche said: “I am very surprised they have started a search there now and not much earlier.

“I was very surprised because the police had known for over two years that the garden was used by my client.”

He speculated that the timing of the search had been an attempt to sway opinion against Christian B ahead of a then-upcoming ruling by the European Court of Justice concerning his extradition to Germany.

CHRISTIAN B ‘TOLD FRIEND ABOUT PERFORMING SEX ACT IN ROOM OF SLEEPING GIRLS’

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian B allegedly boasted to a pal about performing a sex act in front of a room full of sleeping British girls.

The convicted sex offender told a close friend he crept into a holiday home in Portugal naked and started masturbating.

He only fled when one of the teens woke up and began to alert her friends, it’s claimed.

The friend broke his silence about the alleged incident after seeing coverage of recent police searches in Germany.

Read the full story here.

WOMAN ASKS POLICE TO SEARCH HER HOME

A woman in Germany who lives in the former home of Christian B has asked police to search the property.

The new owner, a 30-year-old tour guide, reportedly phoned police after the suspect was identified in a television report last month.

The home is a small property on the edge of an allotment plot in the city of Braunschweig.

Christian B lived there for the three years up to 2016.

Speaking to the Sunday People, the woman said: “I am worried he may have buried a body here.

“I want the police to dig the ground and check.”

CHRISTIAN B RAPE VICTIM ‘FEARED SHE WAS GOING TO DIE’

The woman raped by Christian B in the Praia de Luz resort in 2005 said she feared she was going to die.

The 72-year-old, an American, was attacked while sitting in her home watching the coverage of Hurricane Katrina, then hitting the southern coast of the US.

Christian B is currently in jail after being convicted for the rape in December last year.

The widow was so traumatised after the attack that she gave up her Portuguese retirement home and returned to the US.

Speaking to police at the time she said: “I feared I was going to die.”

GERMANY DID NOT FOLLOW CORRECT EXTRADITION PROCEDURE, SAYS COURT

Germany did not follow the correct procedure when extraditing Christian B to Germany from Italy, an adviser to Europe’s highest court has said.

The 43-year-old suspect is currently serving a jail term in Germany for the rape of a woman in 2005.

He is currently appealing that conviction on the grounds that he was initially extradited to Germany to face unrelated drug trafficking charges.

The German court considering the appeal sought guidance from the European Court of Justice, which delivered a non-binding opinion that German authorities should have gotten permission from Portugal for the rape charge.

Christian B has, however, been told the appeal is unlikely to succeed because he left Portugal voluntarily.

SUSPECT A ‘CALM AND FRIENDLY’ PERSON, SAYS LAWYER

A lawyer for Christian B has said he is a ‘calm and friendly’ person and is not the person portrayed in the media.

Friedrich Fulscher, currently representing the 43-year-old, said: “I don’t recognise the person the media describes.

“I am able to describe him as a very calm and friendly person when I talk to him in prison.”

Christian B is currently serving time in a German jail following a conviction for a 2005 rape that took place in the same resort from which Madeleine disappeared.