Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian B will NEVER face trial for her disappearance, his lawyer claims

PRIME suspect Christian B will never face trial for Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, his lawyer claims.

Police are adamant that the convicted German paedophile is the culprit and insist they have “concrete evidence’’ Madeleine is dead.

⚠️ Click here for the latest news on Madeleine McCann

His lawyer Friedrich Fulscher has dismissed what cops say — causing fresh heartache for Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry.

He said: “Where is the evidence?

“Why has the prosecution not revealed it?

“There won’t be a trial for my client for Madeleine McCann. I am certain.”

He said if the case ever did get to trial, drifter Christian B would face the court “serenely and calmly . . . he has nothing to hide”.

Prosecutors said in June that they had mobile phone data which put Christian B near the Ocean Club apartments in Praia da Luz on Portugal’s Algarve from where Madeleine, three, was taken in May, 2007.

Christian B is currently appealing at the European Court of Justice against his conviction for raping a American woman aged 72 in Praia da Luz in 2005.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]