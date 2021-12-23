Madison Cawthorn and Cristina Bayardelle are divorcing after less than a year of marriage, blaming their split on their jobs.

After getting married in April, the Republican, 26, and Cristina Bayardelle split up.

“Overnight their lives changed,” Cawthorn, the youngest Republican ever elected to Congress, said in a statement.

“When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress,” he continued.

“I felt compelled to serve, and my partner and I agreed that I should run.”

It was an unprecedented victory for us.

“However, our lives changed in an instant.

“It’s been a flurry of activity and a challenge to make that transition.

It’s not the pace or the way of life we had envisioned.”

Cawthorn is a rising star in the Republican party, having won North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District in the 2020 election.

After a serious car accident in 2014, Cawthorn was paralyzed.

When his friend Bradley Ledford fell asleep behind the wheel of a BMW X3 SUV near Daytona Beach, Florida, he was riding as a passenger.

While Cawthorn’s feet were on the dashboard, the SUV collided with a concrete barrier.

Cawthorn was partially paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the accident, and he now uses a wheelchair.

Cristina, his wife, is a Florida-based fitness model, athlete, fitness instructor, personal trainer, and entrepreneur.

“On April 3rd, 2014, my life changed,” Cawthorn wrote after their wedding.

My hopes for the future were dashed when I was in a wheelchair due to a car accident.

“My life changed again on April 3rd, 2021.

“The greatest honor, privilege, and adventure of my life is marrying Cristina Bayardelle, now Cristina Cawthorn.”

“While it was an extremely difficult decision, Cristina and I have mutually agreed to divorce,” he said on Wednesday.

“As we work through this privately, we request privacy.”

