Madison Cawthorn is confined to a wheelchair for a reason.

Madison Cawthorn was elected to Congress in 2020 at the age of 25, making her one of the youngest members of Congress in history.

The Republican has been accused of lying about being paralyzed in a car accident in 2004.

He and his wife of less than a year recently announced their divorce.

Here’s everything we know so far about his accident, disability, and political career.

Madison Cawthron has needed to use a wheelchair since a life-changing car accident when she was 18 years old.

However, claiming that his wheelchair inspired him hasn’t stopped him from climbing the political ladder.

During a speech to the Republican National Convention, he said, “At 20, I considered giving up.”

But I knew I could still help.

“Thanks to my accident, I now have new eyes and ears to see with.”

His comments came shortly after the then-25-year-old was elected to Congress, making him the youngest member of Congress since Jed Johnson Jr in the 1990s.

He is currently a member of the United States Congress, representing North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

Cawthorn was injured in 2014 on his way back from a spring break trip to Florida.

He was a passenger when his friend Bradley Ledford fell asleep behind the wheel of his BMW X3 SUV near Daytona Beach, Florida.

When the SUV hit a concrete barrier, Cawthorn’s feet were on the dashboard.

Cawthorn claimed in a 2017 speech that Ledford abandoned him “to die in a fiery tomb,” but Ledford publicly refuted this in 2021, claiming that once he had escaped the car, he rescued Cawthorn from the wreck.

In his deposition, Cawthorn stated that he had “no memory of the accident,” while Ledford stated that he assisted in Cawthorn’s rescue.

Cawthorn’s injuries in the 2014 accident left him partially paralyzed from the waist down.

He does, however, have some limited use of his legs and has since been photographed standing, including at his wedding to Cristina Bayardelle on April 3, 2021.

In August 2020, Cawthon stood up from his wheelchair during a speech at the Republican National Convention.

“Be radical for our republic, for which I stand,” he said, walking with the help of a walking frame and two others.

Others believed Madison Cawthorn was making a direct political statement against those who choose to sit during the pledge of allegiance as a form of protest, such as athletes who refuse to participate in games.

“Madison Cawthorn made it a point to…,” said Yamiche Alcindor of Washington Week at the time.

