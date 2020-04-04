Madrid and London face worse coronavirus outbreaks than Lombardy

Madrid and London are facing worse coronavirus outbreaks than Lombardy in Italy with deaths doubling every two days – but New York’s mortality rate could be set to outpace them all.

New analysis of the number of deaths shows the number of fatalities in certain cities is fast outstripping the average mortality rate for even the countries they are in.

In London, deaths double every two days, a day faster than the average across Britain, the research by the Financial Times shows.

The humanitarian cost of the pandemic continues to mount globally as more than 415,000 people have been infected with the deadly disease, and more than 18,000 have been killed.

Lombardy, Italy, replaced Wuhan in China, as the most badly impacted region in the world, with authorities in the European country announcing that 743 more people had died in the country on Tuesday, bringing the total dead to 6,820.

Italian authorities believe some of the restrictive measures taken may be beginning to have an impact after officially registered new infections rose by just eight percent, the same percentage increase as Monday- the lowest level since Italy registered its first death on February 21.

The trajectory of the rapidly spreading virus shows that Madrid and London could become the next hotspots of the disease, with deaths now doubling every two days in the respective capital cities.

In the UK, 87 more patients died overnight in England, including 21 at the one NHS trust in London. The UK’s death toll has risen almost six-fold in the space of a week, with just 71 fatalities recorded last Tuesday.

And in Spain the armed forces asked NATO for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as the national death toll touched 2,700 and infections soared towards 40,000.

The Madrid region has suffered the brunt of the epidemic with 12,352 infections – just under a third of the total – and 1,535 deaths, or 57 percent of the national figure.

Outside of Europe, in the United States, the death toll has risen quite slowly compared to other nations so far, but the trajectory for New York’s mortality curve is much steeper, suggesting it could overtake Madrid.

More than 12,000 people have tested positive in the city and 125 have died. A state-wide lockdown took effect on Sunday night.

Health officials say the US is also on track to eventually overtake China’s infections. The US last week was already reporting more new daily cases of coronavirus than China did at the apparent peak of the outbreak there.

In India more than 2.6 billion people worldwide are in lockdown after the country introduced its measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic at 1830 GMT, more than one-third of a global population.

In Senegal, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone come under state of emergency and nightime curfew and Egypt will impose a night-time curfew for two weeks from Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States has the potential to exceed that in Europe and become the new epicentre of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns.

The Pentagon says it assumes the epidemic in the United States will last at least several months, with a return to normal in June-July.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says coronavirus infections in New York are doubling every three days.

US President Donald Trump warns that a long coronavirus lockdown could “destroy” the country, saying he wants it relaxed in the United States by mid-April, He says the coronavirus would kill fewer than a “massive recession or depression”

And Russia says the G20 will hold an emergency online summit on Thursday to discuss a global coronavirus response.

In other coronavirus developments in the UK:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said home is now the ‘front line’ in the fight against coronavirus, as he urged people to come together to reduce the number of people in the UK who will die from the spread of the infection.

But he issued a stark warning, saying stricter measures introduced by the Prime Minister on Monday were not advice but rules that must be followed.

He told MPs in the Commons: ‘The spread of coronavirus is rapidly accelerating across the world and in the UK.

‘The actions we took yesterday are not actions that any UK government would want to take but they are absolutely necessary. Our instruction is simple: stay at home.’

He said people should only be leaving their home for four reasons – shopping for essentials such as food and medicine, one form of exercise per day, medical need or to provide care to a vulnerable person, and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

Mr Hancock said: ‘These measures are not advice, they are rules and will be enforced including by the police, with fines starting at £30 up to unlimited fines for non-compliance.’

He continued: ‘We are engaged in a great national effort to beat this virus, everybody now has it in their power to save lives and protect the NHS. Home is now the front line.

‘In this national effort, working together, we can defeat this disease, everyone has a part to play.’

His comments come as some trains on London’s Tube network were crowded again this morning despite Boris Johnson placing the UK on a lockdown.

he Prime Minister ordered people only to leave their homes for ‘very limited purposes’, banned public gatherings of more than two people and ordered the closure of non-essential shops.

But police chiefs warned of phone lines being inundated with calls last night with questions about what movements are still permitted, while MPs also called for answers.

Pictures on social media suggested that many people in the capital were continuing to use the Underground to travel around, prompting a desperate plea from London Mayor Sadiq Khan: ‘I cannot say this more strongly: we must stop all non-essential use of public transport now. Ignoring these rules means more lives lost.’

Senior police figures have warned that the stringent measures, similar to those already in place in Italy, will be ‘challenging’ with forces across the UK having far fewer officers to call upon than authorities in Rome – with shortages of up to 20,000 officers.

Mr Apter told the BBC today: It’s going to be really tough and what we have to get across to the public is that as far as policing is concerned it is not business as usual.

‘The normal things my colleagues, officers, would normally go to, we need to decide what it is we cannot go to any more.

‘Because dealing with this partial lock-down is going to put incredible amounts of pressure on my colleagues – and they are up for this.’

His warning came after former GMP chief constable Sir Peter Fahy contrasted the police numbers in Italy with those here.

Sir Peter told BBC Breakfast: ‘If you compare us to Italy, we have about half the number of police officers that they have.

‘We don’t have a paramilitary police force like the Carabinieri. Our police officers are already very stretched.

‘I think the Government needs to continue to close down businesses and other parts of operations to limit the places that people can be going, but absolutely at the same time reinforcing the message and clarifying as far as possible all those individual issues.

‘We don’t really want 43 separate police forces in England and Wales interpreting this in different ways and individual officers being faced with real dilemmas about whether to allow this or not to allow it.’

‘It will require a huge amount of public support, public acceptance and public compliance because if officers are going to be dispersing groups they are going to be asking about things like ‘is there a power of arrest?’ and that will then tie up more and more officers.

‘So, really, there is no way that this can be achieved through enforcement alone.

‘It will have to be that the public hugely accept it and the government continues to issue clarification and reinforces the message.’

Police have also warned that they will have to ignore other crime if they are switched to focusing on coronavirus.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan today said that if people continue to flout the rules police should check ID of workers and use their powers to disperse crowds, which include issuing fines or even arresting those who should be in self-isolation.

Police officers will get new powers to issue the fines and make such arrrests when the Coronavirus Bill becomes law on Thursday.

They will reportedly start at £30 but rise sharply to four figures if the public fail to heed orders to stay at home.

Travellers in the capital could not stick to social distancing on their Tube journey to work this morning, hours after the Prime Minister warned all but essential workers to stay at home.

Mr Khan demanded that employers enable their staff to work from home ‘unless it’s absolutely necessary’, adding: ‘Ignoring these rules means more lives lost. Some of the people on the Tube yesterday and today are not essential workers, I can tell you that’. He added that many packed on to trains appeared to be heading to building sites.

He added that if people continue to flout the rules police should check ID of workers and use their powers to disperse crowds, which include issuing fines or even arresting those who should be in self-isolation.

Many people were nose-to-nose with people on the Tube, trains and buses as well as platforms despite being told to be two metres apart to avoid catching coronavirus, which has claimed 335 lives so far.

The government has come under pressure to urgently clarify who it counts as a ‘key worker’ after Britons woke up in a state of confusion over who is permitted to leave home.

Many construction workers are operating in environments where social distancing is impossible, leaving them fearful of spreading the deadly disease which has killed 335 and infected over 6,000.

Labourers on lunch break at a building site in Battersea, London, were even pictured squeezed around canteen tables just inches from each other.

Some said they felt compelled to come in for fear of losing their jobs, with one telling MailOnline: ‘It’s mad that we have to carry on as normal while everyone at the office sits at home.’

As well as builders, non-essential delivery drivers were also on the roads today, with high street chains John Lewis, H&M, Debenhams and Boux Avenue all maintaining normal services.

Last night in his historic address to the nation, Boris Johnson ordered the public to stay at home unless travelling to work was ‘absolutely necessary’.

It was wrapped into an emergency package of draconian measures to keep people indoors to stem the tide of coronavirus infection, which threatens to overwhelm the NHS.

But the wriggle room left by the Prime Minister over exactly who was allowed to travel was seized upon by many workers who continued to commute to their jobs this morning.

Responding to claims that details of the lockdown were ‘murky’, Michael Gove, the minister for the cabinet office, said: ‘It is the case that construction should continue on sites.

‘People should obviously exercise sensitivity and common sense and follow social distancing measures. But construction sites carried out in the open air can continue’.

He also confirmed that plumbers could continue to carry out emergency repair jobs so long as they observed the two-metre distancing policy.

Yet images from the first day of lockdown showed construction staff huddling together on sites, brazenly flouting social distancing guidelines.

London could run out of intensive care beds in four days with the whole of the country using them up in two weeks.

One nurse says that staff are already allowing weaker patients to die in a bid to save others from the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff at the Northwick Park hospital in Harrow told The Daily Telegraph that doctors are rationing care to those most likely to survive.

The senior nurse said that shortages are forcing staff to make decisions about people’s care and medical workers have built a new six-bed car ward because the site has run out of space.

‘We’re already in an Italy situation where the doctors are deciding who should be put on the ventilators, and who should not,’ the nurse said. ‘Most of the people who passed away have been elderly with various comorbidities, but we also have younger people struggling to breathe, and they will sometimes get the ventilators first.’

The nurse also said that there aren’t enough people to operate machines and that even staff with flulike symtoms are coming in because there’s nobody else to care for the patients of the Covid-19 crisis.

It comes after a University of Cambridge study assessed how different regions of England are coping and modelled how their level ICU units will cope with the imminent influx of COVID-19 patients.

Researchers claim five out of seven commissioning regions in England will have more critically ill COVID-19 patients than they can treat within two weeks.

All of England — except for the North East and Yorkshire and the North West — will run out of ICU beds in two weeks’ time, the study predicts.

London is the most severely affected and ICU beds are expected to run out in the capital before anywhere else in the country.

According to the latest figures, England has recorded 390 deaths, with the UK total today hitting 422.

More than 8,000 cases have now been confirmed and the UK’s death toll has risen almost six-fold in the space of a week, with just 71 fatalities recorded last Tuesday.

The research has not yet been peer-reviewed, where it is scrutinised by other academics, but has been released online to help inform clinical practitioners.

Intensive care beds are needed to treat people exhibiting severe symptoms of the novel coronavirus and require around the clock care and are reliant on a ventilator.

The damning prediction comes as a study claims ICU nurses are spread thin as the coronavirus burden on the NHS increases.

The healthcare professionals are having to look after six patients each, opposed to the normal 1:1 care administered in the specialist units.

‘If mechanical ventilation cannot be provided to patients who need it, they will die,’ says Dr Ari Ercole from the Division of Anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge.

‘ICU capacity is a crucial concern as additional capacity takes time to create both in terms of staffing and equipment.’

The team took data on cases of coronavirus provided by Public Health England and compared it with patterns of epidemiological spread in Italy.

Italy is now considered the epicentre of the pandemic as it has had the most deaths of anywhere in the world.

More people have died in Italy than in China, despite having fewer cases.

Doctors say this is because the spike in cases rapidly overwhelmed the healthcare system and made it impossible to administer suitable care to all.

After creating a complex computer model to predict the spread of the disease in England, it was revealed that by April 6, all regions will have full intensive care units, except for the North East and Yorkshire as well as the North West.

And by this date, these two regions will be seeing bed occupancy rates of around 90 and 80 per cent, respectively.

‘If our assumptions are correct, ICU capacity may be complete overwhelmed very quickly in England,’ added Dr Ercole, who is also a Fellow in Clinical Medicine at Magdalene College.

‘A large increase in ICU capacity is required extremely urgently if we are to be able to treat patients with life-threatening COVID-19 in the near future.’

The predictions were posted online alongside the model and the paper but the academics acknowledge the model makes a number of assumptions and may not be entirely accurate, but is based on the best data available at the time of publication.

Dr Ari Ercole told MailOnline these predictions had been made before Boris Johnson’s address to the nation introducing effective lockdown and strict restrictions on movement.

However, in the paper, the researchers write that expanding intensive care capacity in the country is extremely difficult due to the complexity of the machines.

Dr Ecole said: ‘[The study] doesn’t take into account the capacity that the government believes possible with its proposed measures.

‘However if our numbers are correct it does suggest that those measures need to be implemented and realised very urgently and this will be a substantial challenge.’