Madrid wakes to near-empty streets as anti-coronavirus measures take effect

MADRID, March 14 (Xinhua) — The Spanish capital Madrid awoke Saturday to virtually empty streets as all bars, cinemas, theaters, sports centers and restaurants in the city were closed until March 26 along with all shops, except for those selling essential goods.

Pharmacies, food stores, banks, petrol stations, and newspaper kiosks are exempted. Local authorities asked residents to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid social contact to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus.

All sporting events due to be held in the country this weekend have also been suspended due to the virus.

The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services said on Saturday morning that the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country is 5,232, with 133 deaths. 2,659 of those cases are in the Madrid Autonomous Community, 509 in the Catalan Region and 417 in the Basque Region of northern Spain

Authorities in the Catalan Region confirmed on Friday night that they would take similar actions, with gymnasiums, cinemas, theaters, nightclubs and even mountain ski stations being closed to the public.

The regional leader Quim Torra also made an appeal to the central government in Madrid to help shut down his region, in order to limit travel and prevent people from abroad or other countries from entering.

“We believe that we have to anticipate an evolution of the illness that will be too fast and that is why we believe we need to confine Catalonia and restrict arrivals and departures,” said Torra in a televised speech.

Francina Armengol, the leader of the Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera), also asked the central government to “temporarily restrict connections to the islands,” situated off the east coast of Spain “in order to restrict our people.”

Spain’s biggest department store El Corte Ingles has announced that it is temporarily closing all of its stores, with the exception of its food-stores, in a move that will affect 80,000 workers, while the Inditex group, which includes stores such as Zara and Massimo Dutti, has taken a similar measure.