Madrid’s Eden Hazard has surgery on fractured ankle in US

MADRID – Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard underwent surgery on his right ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Madrid said team doctors supervised the operation conducted in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula.

“Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to begin his rehabilitation process,” the Spanish club said.

Hazard, Madrid´s biggest signing last year, broke his lower right leg in a loss at Levante in the Spanish league on Feb. 22. He was just returning to action after missing nearly three months because of a similar injury.

