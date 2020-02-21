Maersk says coronavirus will impact 2020 earnings after…

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 – Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak would weigh on earnings this year, as it reported fourth-quarter profit below expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $1.46 billion, lagging the $1.51 billion forecast by 24 analysts in a consensus poll compiled by Maersk.

Maersk, the world’s biggest container shipping company, said it expects 2020 EBITDA of $5.5 billion, compared to $6.0 billion expected by analysts and the $5.7 billion achieved last year. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jan Harvey)