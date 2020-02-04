MAFS bride Cathy Evans’ incredible $20,000 transformation revealed

Married At First Sight’s Cathy Evans spent years transforming her appearance before making her reality TV debut on Monday night.

The 26-year-old logistics investigator splashed out $20,000 on various cosmetic procedures, including a boob job, Botox and lip fillers.

Cathy is also an amateur bodybuilder who ‘fell in love’ with fitness after piling on the kilos at university due to excessive partying.

‘Cathy used to be wild when she was younger and then one day realised how unhealthy her lifestyle was and changed everything,’ a friend told Daily Mail Australia.

‘She quit smoking, stopped binging on junk food, went sober for a while and fell in love with training and becoming physically stronger.’

Cathy, who hails from Sydney, reflected on her former lifestyle in an Instagram post from 2015.

‘I started drinking and partying when I was 16. It got real heavy when I was 17 and by 18 and at uni it was Wednesday through to Saturday night drinking,’ she wrote.

In addition to losing weight and sculpting her body in the gym, Cathy also underwent a breast augmentation and brow lift.

She regularly has Botox injected into her chin and forehead, too, and gets lip filler to keep her pout looking as plump as possible.

It is estimated that Cathy’s transformation – including surgical procedures, beauty treatments and bodybuilding supplements – has cost her around $20,000.

In a YouTube video last year, Cathy spoke about her sobriety after deciding to quit alcohol altogether for 12 months.

‘A lot of people think I’m crazy, and I don’t really give a f**k if I’m crazy,’ she said.

‘You don’t have to drink alcohol to have fun, right? I don’t go out often anyway… but when I do, people will be drinking and find it really strange that I don’t drink.

‘So what? Let a person live. I’m really proud of myself.’

Meanwhile, Cathy has experimented with different hairstyles over the years.

She was mostly a brunette as a teenager, and often wore long extensions. But she chopped her hair short in 2010 and went peroxide blonde.

After exchanging vows with Josh Pihlak on Married At First Sight, Cathy feared that the 28-year-old truck driver did not find her attractive.

‘I was really nervous going down the aisle. I find you attractive, but I was worried you wouldn’t find me attractive,’ she told him.

Josh soon put her mind at ease, telling Cathy she may be ‘the one’.