MAFS: Cathy Evans apologises for using homophobic slur and making a rape joke

Married At First Sight’s Cathy Evans has issued an apology for using a homophobic slur and joking about rape in a resurfaced Instagram post from 2014.

In the now-deleted post, Cathy described a man she had encountered at the gym as a ‘f**king f****t’, before telling a friend ‘he was raping [her]with his eyes’.

The 26-year-old logistics investigator, who is paired with truck driver Josh Pihlak on MAFS, has since expressed her profound regret at using ‘such offensive’ language.

Cathy told Daily Mail Australia: ‘I am so embarrassed for my use of such offensive and inappropriate language. It was a lapse in judgement at the time and I apologise for any hurt or offence I have caused.’

She had left the comments alongside a photo of herself at the gym. She was 20 years old at the time and studying performing arts at Unitec Institute of Technology.

Her caption read: ‘Wish I was this tanned all year! Trained back today, any advice on how to deal with a f**king f****t who won’t stop staring at me when I work out?

‘Like not the normal “checking you out”. It’s like proper, “In my culture, women don’t even come out of the house.” Any advice I’ll take, thanks.’

After her friends commented on the post, Cathy added: ‘I’m not joking but [the man]looks like he’s raping me with his eyes.’

Cathy has since deleted the post after it was discovered by MAFS viewers.

This is the only scandal to hit the part-time actress and YouTuber, who has so far proved to be one of the more popular brides on the current season.

She has 112,000 Instagram followers as of Sunday, more than all of her co-stars.

At Sunday night’s commitment ceremony, her romance with Josh started to fall apart when he suggested they might be better off friends.

‘I’m worried that we’re going to be just friends next week, and that’s all it is going to be. I don’t want to be negative, but there’s a difference between what you want and what you feel. I have doubts,’ said Josh, leaving Cathy blindsided.

She responded: ‘I actually walked into this commitment ceremony quite confident. I’ve tried not to think about too much of the future because it is quite overwhelming.

‘But then I feel pressured to feel a romantic feeling in quite a short amount of time. You’ve given me an ultimatum by next week, and now I’m like, “Oh s**t”‘.