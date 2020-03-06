MAFS fans go into a meltdown over Cathy’s VERY unsubtle blonde hair extensions

Married At First Sight bride Cathy Evans is known for looking glamorous.

But on Wednesday night, fans couldn’t help but spot a glaring mistake in the 26-year-old’s dinner party look – her very noticeable hair extensions.

While extensions are supposed to subtly add length and fullness to natural hair, Cathy’s clip-on locks received plenty of attention on Twitter.

One eagle-eyed viewer tweeted: ‘I can’t handle seeing Cathy’s hair extensions.’

Another wrote: ‘Cathy… I’m rooting for you and Josh… but whoever installed those extensions needs to be the recipient of the same energy y’all are giving Michael.’

A third fan asked: ‘Is Cathy wearing hair extensions? Are you supposed to see that bit?’

‘Cathy looks like a perm paper from the ’80s has been left in her hair… WTF? Is that f**king bad extensions or something? Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,’ read another scathing comment.

One viewer suggested: ‘Does anyone else want to comb some natural hair over Cathy’s blonde extension?’

Another asked: ‘Is Cathy aware her hair extensions are showing the ponytail style?!’

Cathy and her ‘husband’, Josh Pihlak, have seemingly patched things up in recent episodes after a rough few weeks.

On Tuesday, they went trampolining followed by a spicy dinner and cocktails at a Mexican restaurant in Sydney.

Married At First Sight continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine