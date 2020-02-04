MAFS fans roast Natasha Spencer’s fake tan fail

Married At First Sight bride Natasha Spencer has been roasted by fans of the show for her intense fake tan.

Despite the 26-year-old stating she was proud of her looks, fans were quick to criticise the dark tone.

‘Holy god, has Natasha left any fake tan for the rest of the planet,’ Triple J political reporter Shalailah Medhora commented on Twitter.

While another questioned: ‘Did Natasha forget to rinse off the fake tan?’

Another fan of Channel Nine’s hit reality show commented, ‘Natasha is a weird shade of brown’, above a meme of Patricia Krentcil aka ‘Tan Mom’.

A third decided to lay in the boot.

‘The tables have turned, you look older than the groom. It may be the very orange fake tan it makes you look old. Cannot see any chemistry between these two.’

On Tuesday’s episode, Natasha revealed she only dates older men.

The financial analyst said her last partners were literally twice her age.

‘I was 21, dating a 42-year-old and when I was 25, I was dating a 52-year-old,’ she commented in an interview to camera.

Natasha was eventually paired with baby-faced private school boy Mikey Pembroke.

She had expressed concerns that Mikey, 29, wasn’t ‘man enough’ for her, but he soon won her over with his charming personality.

‘I am sensing that there is a lot more to learn about Mikey than he has let on so far,’ she said after their ‘marriage’ ceremony.

‘He’s smart, he’s caring, he’s kind of perfect!’